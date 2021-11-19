The Cubans continue their performance in this season of the competitive Mexican Arc League of the Pacific, in which the beginning of the Sultans of Monterrey in the second phase of the tournament it has become the news of the last hours, as is customary we leave the performance of the Antilleans yesterday.

Dreke punishes Los Mochis and hits his first triple

The gardener of the Cotton growers from Guasave Yadir Dreke again punished the pitching of the Cañeros de los Mochis during the close victory of his team with a score of 3-2.

Yesterday the native of the province of Killings he had three hits, including his first triple of the tournament, in four at-bats as well as posting a pair of runs as a fifth jumper and left patrol.

In this way, the Antillean now left his batting average at .367 which places him in third place among hitters in the League, in addition to extending his streak of consecutive games hitting unstoppable to seven.

What a night Yadir Drake has been doing !!!! Wow .. 4-3 with two runs scored !!! Good for the crocodile !!!! – Jesus Fernandez 🇨🇺⚾️ (@ jesusLCA2017) November 18, 2021

Serrano awakens his offensive

The right patrol of the leaders in the first phase of the tournament Maikel serrano managed to make himself feel on the offensive again as his team needed to defeat the Aguilas de Mexicali with a final score of five annotations by one.

Maikel was ranked sixth in a game where he managed to raise his average to .295 after connecting two hits in four at-bats to also leave his offensive line at (.359OBP / .475SLU / .834OPS).

Dairon is still hot on the offensive

The Camagüeyan Dairon White continues to make his wood feel within the lineup of the two-time champions Tomateros de Culiacán.

Dairon was once again placed as forward man and central patrolman in a crash where he fired two of his team’s five undisputed hits to raise his batting average to .327.

With that performance, Blanco has shot ten hits in 24 times at bat so far in the second phase.

Other actions of the day:

– Josuan Hernandez (Cañeros de los Mochis) 4-0 2SO, AVE: .267

– Eddy Julio Martinez placeholder image (Cañeros de los Mochis) 4-1 2SO, AVE: .257

– Felix perez (Charros de Jalisco) 3-0 AVE: .281

– Dariel alvarez (Charros de Jalisco) 5-1, CA, SO AVE: .350