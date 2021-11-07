Another interesting day was lived in the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific last night with a highlight for the Cuban army and as usual we bring you a summary of their actions.

Félix Pérez again highlighted in Charros victory

The Cuban guy Felix perez continues with the rise in his offensive production from the last games that have brought him back to the regular lineup of the Los Charros from Jalisco.

Felix yesterday as fifth bat and first baseman was one of the most prominent for his team in the victory by a narrow 4-3 margin against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo to tie the series and define it in the third clash between both teams tonight.

Pair of singles in three at-bats with an RBI, this was his 18th RBI of the season that placed him at the TOP-15 within LAMP. In this way, the Antillean is hitting .421 (19-8) with seven RBIs so far in November.

THE CUBAN IS IN-CEN-DI-DO! 🔥🔥🔥 @ FelixPerez36 connects solid for the center and scores @ JulianOrnelas16 the first for Jalisco.

4⃣🔽🔴🔴 # Naranjeros🍊 2-1 🤠 # Charros # TodosSomosCharros⚾️💙💛 pic.twitter.com/W4Po1bHMMx – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) November 7, 2021

Maikel Serrano reaffirms himself as a leader in RBIs

The Mayos of Navojoa reached 19 successes in 27 appearances within the Arco League after their 3-1 success against the Guasave cotton growers to stay as tournament leaders.

In this clash, one of the great sensations so far this tournament saw action again. The Cuban guy Maikel serrano he was ranked fourth in the shootout and right fielder in the Mayos.

The meeting ended for the Antillean with a single in four at-bats and an RBI (25) with which he reaffirmed himself as the leader in this department along with the first baseman of the Cotton growers Jesse Castillo.

Hit to right field from Maikel sends Tirso Ornelas to the promised land with the third hairline for the tribe.

Race Presented by # InksaciableTattoo # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # We areTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/jX9RPQb0XZ – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 7, 2021

Guibert in the Top-3 in batting average

Yoelkis Guibert more and more continues to become an indispensable piece for the Tomateros de Culiacán for his way of playing and to a great extent for the offensive production he is carrying out.

The santiaguero yesterday as second goalkeeper and central patrol in the defeat of his team 8-5 against the Eagles of Mexicali He managed to hit an indisputable in three at-bats, in addition to scoring twice, to raise his offensive line to (.423OBP / .478SLU / .901OPS).

In this way, the Cuban is placed as third in the fight for the leadership of the batters with an average of .354 behind Christian Villanueva of the Charros (.386) and the talented Mexican Tirso Ornelas of the May (.383).

Other performances by Cubans in the Day:

– Dairon White (Tomateros de Culiacán) 3-0 SO AVG: .328

– Yadir drake (Algodoneros de Guasave) 1-1, 2B AVG: .326