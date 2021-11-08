This Sunday, new series ended in the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific where again there was Cuban representation and then as usual we bring you the summary of their performances.

Guibert seven consecutive games with hits

The gardener of the Tomateros de Culiacán again it was of great help to the reigning winter champions. Guibert was placed as second goalkeeper and left patrol in the victory of his team 7-1 against the Eagles of Mexicali to arrive at 16 wins.

The santiaguero hit unstoppable by seventh consecutive day in addition to scoring (14) in an opportunity to slightly lower his average to .345 and thus place fourth for the batters’ lead.

With his performance last night Yoelkis matched the number of games he played last season with the Tomateros leaving better offensive records this season.

Maikel Serrano goes blank but continues to fight for a leadership

The leader’s player Mayos by Navojoa Maikel Serrano continues in the heat of struggle for the leadership of the RBIs together with the third baseman of the Cotton growers from Guasave Jesse Castillo with 26.

Despite having gone blank in four at-bats yesterday as a fourth goalkeeper and right fielder, the Cuban achieved an RBI in the first inning when with one out on the board he hit a ground ball through the anteroom that allowed him to reach the rubber to Omar Renteria.

Thus Highlander He continues his great season despite only hitting .181 so far this month (22-4) with four RBIs and a home run.

#InksaciableTattoo Presents

Maikel Serrano produces the first race for Mayos. # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/cXGlMOzAcj – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 8, 2021

Henry Urrutia debuts with his new team

The tunero Henry Urrutia He reappeared yesterday with his new team Eagles of Mexicali after the change made with the Sultans.

Urrutia he was placed as third tree and first base in the 17 loss of the feathered by slate of 7-1. The Antillean finished the game hitless in three at-bats with a strikeout to lower his offensive average to .254.

Other actions on the day:

– Eddy Julio Martinez (Cañeros de Los Mochis) 2-0, 1SO AVE: .227

– Dairon White (Tomateros de Culiacán) 3-0, 1CA, 1SO AVE: .319 – Félix Pérez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-0, 1SO AVE: .269