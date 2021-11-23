The Mexican Arc League of the Pacific continues its development in the second month of competitions in which again the Mayos of Navojoa they climbed to the top of the general table.

Mayos, Yaquis and Águilas sweep, Naranjeros rise to the top and the Cañeros win their first series

Last night the Cuban army was released from the batting box and from the mound of sighs, as is customary we leave you a summary of their actions.

Josuan leads the Cañeros’ success

The Cañeros de los Mochis defeated by a wide margin the Deer of Mazatlan to stick with a series that gives him some breathing space in the standings.

The Cuban had a great night during the meeting Josuan Hernandez, who next to the first tree Isaac Rodriguez Salazar gThey fired an artillery that hit 16 hits and scored 13 runs.

Josuan he finished the day with three hits in four at-bats, including a double and a pair of runs to raise his offensive average to .288 while his line was fixed (.333OBP / .432SLU / .765OPS).

The third baseman also hit four his streak of games hitting undisputed and stepping on the plate.

Dariel Álvarez makes himself felt for the Charros

In the Los Charros Stadium, the feathered timbers were felt Eagles of Mexicali, who made themselves felt with a score of 11-2.

The newcomer to the campus Dariel alvarez He was the main spark plug on offense for the defeated, with three indisputable rings in four times in the batter’s box, which raised his average to .417 in the nine games he has played.

Flores’ sacrifice raise, Dariel Álvarez scores.

7⃣🔽🔴🔴 # Águilas🦅 8-2 🤠 # Charros # TodosSomosCharros⚾️💙💛 pic.twitter.com/kxyNgIwror – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) November 22, 2021

Viera is still the Ace of the Cañeros

The tunero Carlos Juan Viera continues to be the best of the rotation of the green force in a season that so far has been for him.

Viera pitched seven innings in which he only allowed four hits and struck out five for his fourth hit of the season.

With that performance Carlos decreased his ERA to 3.88 during the 48.2 innings he has worked.

The right Carlos Juan Viera made another great opening for @verdesxsiempre in front of the Venados. Viera way 7INN with just 4H to decrease its effectiveness to 3.88 pic.twitter.com/LhgeYcffAf – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) November 22, 2021

Other actions on the day:

– Eddy Julio Martinez (Cañeros de Los Mochis) 4-1 HR, CA, 4CI, 2SO AVE: .250

– Roel Santos (Mayos de Navojoa) (double game) 4-2, 2 CA AVE: .302

Start the production of @TirsoOrnelas with @OficialMayos. Cuban Roel Santos at the register. https://t.co/AUPNYYXHyK – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) November 22, 2021

– Maikel serrano (Mayos de Navojoa) (double game) 6-2 2B, CI, 1SO AVE: .299

– Yadir drake (Algodoneros de Guasave) 3-1 CA, 1SO AVE: .351

– Felix perez (Charros de Jalisco) 3-0 1SO AVE: .264

– Dairon White (Tomateros de Culiacán) 4-0 AVE: .306

– Elian Leyva (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) 6.0 INN, 4H, 1CL, 1BB, 6SO P.CL: 1.17