The Cuban army was well represented yesterday in the Mexican Pacific Arc League both from the mound and in the batting box where, after so many days with good results, the Antillean timbers fell asleep a bit.

The right Elian leyva ratified his serious intentions to win the Triple Crown of tournament in this 2021. The Cuban made another great start yesterday against the Sultans of Monterrey to which he only allowed a single in seven innings, striking out four and giving away three walks. With this performance the opener of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo he reaches four tournament successes and continues with his ERA intact in the 32.0 innings he has worked.

With a tremendous pitching jewel by Cuban 🇨🇺 Elián Leyva, the Naranjeros secure a series in Monterrey. PG: Elián Leyva

PS: Cristian Castillo # HoyJuegoXTI 🎀 #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/z8JmSKUo3A – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) October 31, 2021

Even though your team Cañeros de los Mochis is at the bottom of the table of positions the Cuban Josuan Hernandez continues to perform very well. Last night as third goalkeeper and third baseman, he shot a couple of indisputable in five at-bats, including his third double of the tournament, drove in three teammates (13) to raise his offensive average to .291 while his line remained at (.337OBP / .443SLU / .780OPS). His team in this clash suffered their 16th defeat of the tournament in 21 field trips.

This tablazo by ✨Josuan Hernández✨ @ josuanhern5516 promoting Justin Dean and Jorgito Rivera. #LaMPXSKY #SKYSportsMX # LEÑACAÑEROS pic.twitter.com/cajbQEb0qt – Cañeros de Los Mochis (@verdesxsiempre) October 31, 2021

The Camagüey is giving much to talk about Dairon White after his reincorporation to the lineup of the Tomateros de Culiacán last October 27. Dairon is now fourth among the top hitters and his last four meetings where he averages .444 have influenced this result a lot. Yesterday the Cuban was placed as leadoff hitter and center fielder in his team’s 11-inning victory against the Deer of Mazatlan. Dairon finished the game with two hits, including his four double of the year, a run scored to bring his average to .345.

Other actions on the day:

– Roel Santos (Mayos de Navojoa) 3-1 CA, AVE: .281

– Maikel serrano (Mayos de Navojoa) 3-1 VE: .333

– Yadir dreke (Algodoneros de Guasave) 2-0, SO AVE: .307

– Ronnier Mustelier (Águilas de Mexicali) 4-0, SO AVE: .233

– Yoanni yera (Algodoneros de Guasave) (loss) 4.1INN, 6H, 5C, 4BB, 2SO PCL: 3.43

– Yoelkis Guibert (Tomateros de Culiacán) came out to defend

– Felix perez (Charros de Jalisco) came out to defend

– Carlos Juan Viera (Cañeros de los Mochis) 5INN, 7H, 3C, 4BB, 1SO PCL: 4.44

– Henry Urrutia (Sultanes de Monterrey) 3-0, SO AVE: .296