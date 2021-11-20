Once again, Cuban timbers were felt in a large part of the Aztec stadiums in this 2021-2022 season of the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific and as usual we leave you a review of the most outstanding ones as well as the performance of all those who saw action yesterday.

Josuan punishes the Algodoneros in a new defeat for his team

The third baseman of the Cañeros de los Mochis Josuan Hernández made itself felt in the stadium Francisco Carranza Limon during a new defeat of his team by a narrow margin against the Cotton to stay in the basement of the leaderboard.

At the meeting Josuan he was ranked seventh and finished his performance with a pair of singles, including the second triple and his fourth double of the season, in three at-bats to the batter’s box in addition to driving in and scoring once.

In this way, the Antillean raised his offensive average to .277 while his offensive line was fixed at (.318OBP / .420SLU / .738OPS) in the 31 games he has developed.

Cuban Performance 🇨🇺 in @Liga_Arco: ▶ ️ @ josuanhern5516 (Cañeros) 3-2 CA, CI, 3B AVG: .277 ▶ ️Eddy Martínez (Cañeros) 4-1 CA, 2B AVG: .256 ▶ ️Daysbel Hernández (Cañeros) 1.0IP 2H C SO PCL: 1.84 ▶ ️Dairon Blanco (Tomateros) 6-1 3SO AVG: .319 Then the rest👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/dlttP52eiO – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) November 19, 2021

Mayos fall but Maikel increases his production

The Mayos of Navojoa They still cannot find the step that led them to lead the first phase of the tournament by falling for the fourth time in six field trips in this second part of the tournament. 2021-2022 season.

Everything seems to indicate that the Cuban Maikel Serrano, fundamental piece in the alignment of the tribe, he is finding again the way that led him to win the award for Best Player of the Second Week of competition.

In front of Eagles Last night he was as a right patrolman and sixth bat, ending the match with a pair of undisputed, including fifth double of the tournament and driving one of his teammates (30) to slightly raise his average to .299.

▶ ️ @ yadir_drake (Algodoneros) 4-0 K AVG: .355 ▶ ️ @ FelixPerez36 (Charros) 4-0 CA, 2K AVG: .270 ▶ ️Dariel Álvarez (Charros) 4-2 CA, K AVG: .375 ▶ ️ Maikel Serrano (Mayos) 5-2 2B, CI, K AVG: .299 # LAMP #PeloterosCubanos #PelotaCubana #Baseball – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) November 19, 2021

Other actions during the day:

– Felix perez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-0 CA, 2SO AVE: .270

– Dariel alvarez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-2 CA, SO AVE: .375

– Eddy Julio (Cañeros de los Mochis) 4-1 CA, 2B, AVE: .256

– Daysbel hernandez (Cañeros de los Mochis) 1INN, 2H, 1CL, SO PCL: 1.84

– Yadir dreke (Algodoneros de Guasave) 4-0 SO AVE: .355