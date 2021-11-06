After many days in which the Cubans had not been able to demonstrate all their offensive arsenal in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League yesterday with the presence of just three Antilleans the production was immense, below we offer you their performances:

Avilés Jr stands out in an authentic battling duel

The Cuban American Luis Aviles Jr was one of the most prominent by Guaira sharks in a clash they defeated the Tigers of Aragua with a score of 17-11 where 31 hits were also connected.

Avilés Jr he dispatched three hits (he was one of the four players who made it in the game) in five at-bats with which he produced four touchdowns for his team as the eighth goalkeeper and third baseman.

With that performance, the Antillean broke the streak he had of two games without scoring singles and raised his average to .256 while his offensive line was fixed at (.273OBP / .395SLU / .668OPS).

AAAAAASSSSSEREEEEE! 🇨🇺 AVILÉS JR CONNECTED UNSTOPPABLE TO THE CENTER TO PUSH MARCHÁN Y FERNÁNDEZ. LET’S GO THE GUAIRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! 🥁 At bat, Maikel García. # ARA 7 – 13 #LG / 2 outs / 4⬇️ – SharksBBC-Oficial (@tiburones_net) November 6, 2021

Linares achieves singles for the third consecutive day

The Villa Clara Yordanis linares placeholder image for the third consecutive date he shot single and this time twice in the victory of his team Lara Cardinals before Navigators of the Magellan with a score of 12-0.

The Cuban was as the seventh bat and right fielder where he finished the game with a pair of hits, including a double, in four at-bats as well as getting a pair of teammates in the third and sixth innings.

Now the 32-year-old southpaw has a .333 offensive average as his line climbed to (.372OBP / .462SLU / .834OPS).

Yosmany is still huge

The designated and second in the batch of Caracas Lions continues its great offensive campaign within the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Yesterday the 38-year-old player who intervenes in his third season on Venezuelan soil sounded a pair of rockets in five offensive opportunities with which he also scored on one occasion and drove another in the defeat of his team 5-4 against the Margarita Braves.

This was the tenth game so far this year that the Cuban shot at least one single to raise his average to .383.