The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League He continued his actions on Sunday afternoon with the presence of four Cubans, as is the custom, and then we offer him their performances.

Yosmany left with a perfect afternoon

The Caracas Lions reached eight successes on the season with their 9-3 victory over the Caribs of Anzoátegui where one of the great figures was the Cuban Yosmany Guerra.

The Antillean was placed as the second goalkeeper and designated in afternoon where he connected three hits in the same number of turns, in addition to receiving a couple of walks and towing a teammate to raise his average to .444

In this way Yosmany has only gone blank in one match (last October 30 against the Caribs) in the LVBP, while in only four of the thirteen games he has played, two more singles have not sounded.

Siverio threw a great ball but charged with his first backhand

The Villa Clara left-hander made his third start of the season yesterday against the sotanearos los Tigers of Aragua.

Siverio he worked 6.2 innings, his longest start of the year, allowing four earned runs and seven hits, including a pair of homers, as well as striking out three and walking away.

The 32-year-old pitcher, despite his acceptable start, carried his first setback of the season as his team barely managed to score a couple of times with five hits.

Linares goes blank but gave a new victory to the Cardinals

Another from Villa Clara with action was the gardener of the Lara Cardinals Yordanis linares placeholder image, become the hero of the night in the stadium Antonio Herrera Gutierrez.

Linares was placed second and despite having gone blank in four at-bats, he gave his team the ninth victory at the end of the match. After a couple of singles, the 32-year-old touched the ball in the anteroom and immediately afterwards there was a shooting error that opened the doors with the victory to Manuel Melendez.

Now the Antillean has an average of .298 while his offensive line remained at (.333OBP / .404SLU / .737OPS).

Avilés Jr saw his streak cut short

The Cuban-American arrived at the meeting in front of the Cardinals hitting .600 in his last two games.

The 26-year-old, ranked seventh and third baseman, went blank in four at-bats in addition to committing the mistake that gave the rivals the victory race to end a game for him.

