NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 30: Michael Lorenzen # 21 of the Cincinnati Reds in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 30, 2021 in New York City. The Reds defeated the Mets 6-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac / .)

The Chicago Cubs could be interested in addressing a couple needs with one player as they are apparently looking at a pitcher who wants to emulate Shohei Ohtani.

Versatility should be something that more teams value. The ability to play multiple roles and take care of a few different issues with just one player is a huge factor more teams need to consider regularly when entering into free agency.

It’s something that generally gets brought up when discussing how some infielders are able to move around depending on a team’s particular needs, but now it might get discussed more in regards to pitchers thanks to the dominance of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is a generational talent who is able to dominate both as a pitcher and seemingly whenever he steps up to the plate for an at bat. Now it looks like one free agent pitcher is interested in having the same sort of opportunities that Ohtani does.

And interestingly enough, some teams, including the Chicago Cubs are apparently pretty interested in him.

Chicago Cubs free agency: Cubs reportedly interested in pitcher who wants to follow in Shohei Ohtani’s footsteps

Michael Lorenzen, who was most recently with the Cincinnati Reds, is interested in a chance to be a starting pitcher and playing in the outfield a bit, according to a tweet from Joe Doyle.

RHP Michael Lorenzen not only wants a shot at being a starting pitcher in 2022, but also wants the opportunity to get regular at-bats as an outfielder. Wants to get on the Ohtani routine. The Rangers, Pirates, Cubs and Giants are all believed to have inquired. – Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) November 28, 2021

Now, while Ohtani has thrived, Lorenzen has struggled at times. His career ERA sits at 4.07 and the 29-year-old pitcher isn’t exactly a guy who has proven he should be a high profile starter for any team just yet.

But, the teams that are reportedly taking a look in Lorenzen’s direction should all be willing to experiment a little bit as most aren’t exactly contenders. The Cubs could benefit from having a versatile player who is both a decent hitter and a solid pitcher, especially with one of their top prospects out for the 2022 season.

It’ll be fascinating to see if that’s what Lorenzen can become.