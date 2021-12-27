12/27/2021 at 9:03 PM CET

Hispanics will finalize in Cuenca their preparation for the European Championship of Hungary and Slovakia 2022. They will do it within the framework of the next International Men’s Handball Tournament of Spain, which in its forty-sixth edition will visit, from January 6 to 8, the El Sargal Pavilion in Cuenca, one of the emblematic squares of Spanish handball.

The set of Jordi Ribera, which defends the double continental crown obtained consecutively in 2018 and 2020, will work in Cuenca during the second phase of its preparation and will play there its three friendly commitments prior to the debut in the international event that will be played from January 13 to 30.

Will now be Japan, Iran and Poland are the rivals of a Spain that, after adding two bronze medals in 2021 -World Championship and Olympic Games-, wants to continue giving joy to the Spanish fans in this beginning of 2022.

In addition, all the matches of this International Tournament in Spain can be followed through the thematic sports channel Teledeporte.

The president of the RFEBM, Francisco V. Blazquez, highlighted the city’s link with handball: “I had been trying for a long time to get Cuenca to host the Spanish team. It is an important leap, because Cuenca is one of the cities with the most passion for handball, where we have one of the best hobbies of our country “.

Blázquez also sent a message to the fans: “We will need your encouragement for this next European Championship to continue giving joy to Spanish handball.”

“This is the first major tournament that we are going to celebrate after achieving bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, at a time of generational change for Hispanics. All eyes are going to be on our sport.”

Blázquez also underlined the good planning and coordination of the tournament: “After demonstrating the organizational capacity of handball in the Women’s World Championship, it is the turn of the Hispanics. Cuenca will undoubtedly be one more example of that organizational success, especially in this difficult time we are going through. Beyond what sports, I’m sure it will be the safest event possible from a health point of view “.