12/03/2021 at 18:30 CET

.

Seventeen games after his transfer from Hertha Berlin, Matheus Cunha breaks into Atlético’s starting eleven this Saturday from Madrid, seven points behind the lead and in front of an undoubtedly crucial match against Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, before gambling it all this Tuesday in the Champions League in Porto and check its size in the fields of Real Madrid, Sevilla and Granada this December.

A season, or almost, in four encounters that will determine what reality is, also the aspirations, of the rojiblanco team and its squad, until now much less sparkling still on the pitch than in expectations and forced to win this Saturday against the Balearic team to sustain themselves in the fight for LaLiga Santander, in which they have already failed ( or has not won) in six games in 14 games. Has added 29 of the 42 points. But it is second.

Reassembled for his 1-4 in Cádiz – his broadest win of the season, with which he recovered from the hit against Milan – and reactivated by two wins in a row that he had not achieved since the second appointment of this League, while he contrasts his seven days undefeated today with his seven wins in his last 17 official matches, the team is still searching for its best version. Has lost six points more than in the entire first round of last season; the inescapable reference for Atlético, although the comparisons are not a conclusive scale for its coach, Diego Simeone, who will rotate and give opportunities in equal parts in this Saturday’s duel against Mallorca.

The first factor will correspond the substitutions of Luis Suárez, Atlético’s best scorer for more than now linking three games without beating the opposing goal, and Thomas Lemar, reinstated to the group on Thursday after exercising Tuesday and Wednesday on the sidelines for the blow suffered against Cádiz. Nor will Yannick Carrasco play, with alternative work all week due to slight annoyances that still persist, so, as a precaution, he will not even be in the call-up against Mallorca, with the decisive match in Porto already in sight.

To the second, by extension, the occasion of Matheus Cunha, who has earned his first appearance in the eleven with the quality of your minutes. In 202 he has scored two goals and has given an assist. One of each in last Sunday’s duel against Cádiz (1-4), when he also emerged from the bench -as in the twelve games he has played with Atlético to date-, to propel himself now to the starting position, also by the undoubted effect that Tuesday is played in Do Dragao and that implies certain breaks in the eleven, in the one who will not rotate the already indisputable Antoine Griezmann, who will be your partner in the attack.

There will also be a opportunity in midfield for Geoffrey Kondogbia, more likely, or for Héctor Herrera. Between the French and the Mexican one of the four headlines will emerge in that line, along with Koke Resurrection, Rodrigo de Paul and Ángel Correa, who regains a position in the eleven apparently momentarily, like Felipe Monteiro in the center of the defense, in his case due to the loss due to a contracture of José María Giménez, and perhaps Renan Lodi on the left side. Or he plays, more likely, or Mario Hermoso, according to the tests throughout the week of the Argentine coach.

Marcos Llorente, again as right back between the loss of Kieran Trippier and ahead of Sime Vrsaljko in the selection of the coach for that position for the third game in a row; Stefan Savic, in the center of the rear, and Jan Oblak, in goal, complete the predictable eleven of Atlético, in which there will still be no room for Joao Félix after three games out due to a muscle blow. He is already at the disposal of Simeone, who maintains the injury absences of Kieran Trippier and Ivan Saponjic, apart from Giménez and Carrasco.

In front, Mallorca have spent two months without winning and he has achieved a single victory in his outings in this League (0-1 against Alavés) and seven draws in fifteen games, but he does not rule out giving the surprise in the Wanda Metropolitano, despite sor irregularity as a visitor: He did not measure up in San Mamés (2-0), Santiago Bernabéu (6-1) and Vallecas (3-1), but he did convince in Anoeta (he lost 1-0 in the last minute), Mestalla (2-2 ) and the Nuevo Mirandilla (1-1).

Concentrated in Madrid since last Thursday -he has trained in Las Rozas- after beat Gimnástica Segoviana in extra time In the Copa del Rey (0-2), with goals from Ángel, the Balearic team faces the clash against Atlético de Madrid convinced that it has much to gain and little to lose.

One of his main arguments to stand up to Simeone’s team is the Asian duo of Take Kubo and Kang-in Lee. The Japanese, on loan from Real Madrid, reappeared in the draw (0-0) at Son Moix against Getafe after overcoming a knee injury that kept him two months off the pitch, and the South Korean, trained in the quarry of Valencia, is shining at a great height.

Mallorca and their fans expect a lot from Take and Lee. Luis García Plaza, their coach, has said that they are “perfectly compatible“It is very likely that both are part of the starting eleven, despite the fact that the Japanese have had very few minutes since his return to the calls.

The Mallorcan coach, however, He refused to confirm whether he will line up both players and he was especially secretive when referring to whether Kubo will play from the start. “I will not answer that question,” he said at the telematic press conference this Friday in Madrid.

They are low the central Antonio Raíllo, the midfielder Save Seville and the extreme Junior Lake.

Probable lineups:

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Correa, Kondogbia or Herrera, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann and Cunha.

Majorca: Queen; Maffeo, Raíllo, Valjent, Costa; Kang-in Lee, Babá, Ruiz de Galarreta, Dani Rodríguez; Take and Angel.

Referee: Martínez Munuera (C. Valenciano).

Stadium: Metropolitan Wanda.

Hour: 18.30 (17.30 GMT).