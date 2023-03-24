CupiBot, the artificial intelligence that creates dating and speaks for users

We are getting closer to confirming that artificial intelligence (AI) can do everything, including providing a new way to get dates digitally with CupiBot.

Former Tinder employees developed this AI, capable of choosing prospects from people a user would like and creating dates for them, according to what was reported by infobae in a report.

CupiBot is a chatbot that aims to create messages and generate conversations without the other person realizing that they are talking to artificial intelligence, so the exchange of texts seems real and can lead to encounters.

How does CupiBot work?

This chatbot must be trained: the user must give it indications of what he is looking for, his likes and the tone in which he wants him to speak to his potential dates.

In addition, CupiBot links to the user’s Instagram and Facebook accounts to ensure that they do not contact people they already know and that the ones achieved by the platform are true blind dates.

To make appointments, the AI ​​does the process of swiping and choosing the profiles that the user would like to find in the accounts of their dating applications, such as Tinder, Badoo or Bumble. Then, after the match, it will start the conversation, according to the goal that the user previously set, such as a date to go eat ice cream.

The chatbot will seek to get the appointment and the person will receive the meeting data through a notification so that “all they have to do is show up”. The meeting will be linked to the calendar applications of Google or Apple.

Artificial intelligence will follow up to speak to the intended person when online in case the potential partner does not answer. The developers boast that the process works 60 percent of the time.

ChatBot has a monthly price of $15, but it is still under development.