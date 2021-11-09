On October 8, Cuprum Coin sllc launched the pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed crypto, as an underlying asset, with a value of more than 60 billion US dollars, and attracted more than 69.7 thousand unique visitors in 30 days.

The Cuprum Coin project aims to deliver value by combining Blockchain technology built on the Tezos ecological platform with a valuable and highly demanded product: ultrafine copper powder.

Therefore, this project will allow anyone to invest in an asset that has only been available to privileged institutions for decades.

The company is therefore the first organized effort to create this market. Thus, he prepared only 0.5%, or 1.5 million CUPRUM coins at the promotional price of US $ 10 for 1 coin.

The presale will be for a limited time

Presale is currently underway through the crypto trading platform Cuprum Coin. In this phase, only Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) is accepted as a purchase option.

The duration of the presale is until November 26. This will be followed by an Initial Exchange Offer (IEO) in December with the default price of US $ 15 for 1 coin.

And, as of January 1, 2022, it will be listed on crypto exchanges or immediately upon completion of the IEO. In fact, Cuprum Coin is expected to start trading on the exchanges at a value of not less than US $ 25 per coin.

“The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are at the highest historical levels (ATH), is in our favor at the moment, and investors see a much better outlook and the possibility of making money on Cuprum Coin….”, Mario Urlić, CEO and Founder of Cuprum Coin explained on Monday, while showing full and detailed web statistics on Cuprum Coin’s official Facebook profile.

In fact, Urlić assured that, “in the last 10 days alone, from October 29 to November 8, we had more than 55 thousand unique visitors,… And we also have more than 7,500 new members.”

Other important details

The team behind Cuprum Coin presented an enhanced fund distribution plan. This plan includes strategic investments in environmental protection, sustainable energy, aerospace programs, medical technology, and donations to charities.

Likewise, the founder and his partners have decided to allocate up to 12.5% ​​of total sales to the aforementioned sectors.

Regarding the storage of the underlying asset, the company maintains it in high security facilities in Germany. Therefore, according to the company, potential investors can request the supporting documentation and visit the facility with special arrangements. In fact, due to the great interest, the proof of the value of a reputable company will soon be presented on our website, stated the CEO.

You can visit the official Cuprum Coin website for more information.

The information in this content should be taken for informational purposes only, not intending under any point of view to urge the purchase / sale of financial instruments.

