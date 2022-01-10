On October 8, Cuprum Coin sllc launched the pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed crypto, with an underlying asset valued at more than US $ 60 billion; and attracted more than 73,000 unique visitors and nearly 14,000 registered users as of November 26.

Although the pre-sale closed on November 26 as planned, the company decided to reactivate it on December 23; offering a short-term opportunity to all those who reached the end of the first round to buy the crypto at a favorable price in the second round.

This is how the pre-sale continues through the Cuprum Coin trading platform; with Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as the exclusive purchase option in this phase.

Cuprum Coin to Launch on 3 Crypto Exchanges

In this way, the advance pre-sale will be followed by an Initial Exchange Offer (IEO); which will happen in February with the default price of US $ 15 for 1 coin. Also, the duration will be shortened from 30 to just 7 days.

Also, the number of cryptos offered will be reduced from 3.5 million to 250,000. Regular trading on crypto exchanges will begin immediately after the completion of the IEO. Therefore, Cuprum Coin should start trading on crypto exchanges at a value of no less than US $ 25 per coin.

“Due to demanding technical tasks, we had to slightly delay the launch date of the IEO. We have signed contracts with 3 crypto exchanges and we are negotiating with 2 additional ones. Unfortunately, contracts prevent us from revealing names. We have to complete the integration of the currencies and then publish a statement ”; stated Mario Urlić, CEO and Founder of Cuprum Coin.

Additional details about Cuprum Coin

This week, the crypto company revealed security storage documents on its website. Although some details are redacted due to security measures, it is clear that Cuprum Coin has physical assets worth more than US $ 30 billion in Germany, for which the company pays a sum of 5 figures in custody fees each. month.

Cuprum Coin Premium, which has secured another US $ 30 billion in value, is scheduled to launch crypto later this year.

Also, in a few days, the company will launch mobile applications for Android and iOS. Visit Cuprum Coin’s official news and PR website for more information.

Risk Notice: The information in this content should be taken for informational purposes only, not in any way intended to urge the purchase / sale of Cuprum Coin or any other related asset.

