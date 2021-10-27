Cuprum Coin sllc announced the launch of the pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultra-fine copper powder, worth more than USD 60 billion.

Although the launch was announced for September 15, due to minor delays, Cuprum Coin was successfully launched on October 8.

The Cuprum Coin project aims to offer value through its cryptocurrency and the combination of Blockchain technology. Thus, it is built on the Tezos ecological platform with a valuable and highly demanded product: ultrafine copper powder. This project will allow anyone to invest in an asset that has been available to privileged institutions for decades.

The company is therefore the first organized effort to create the market and prepared only 0.5%, or 1.5 million CUPRUM at the promotional price of US $ 10 per coin. The pre-sale is ongoing through the Cuprum Coin trading platform, with Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as call options.

Launch details

A key aspect is that the expected duration of the pre-sale is 2 months. An Initial Exchange Offer (IEO) will then be launched from December 1 with the default price of US $ 15 per coin. And, starting on January 1, 2022 or immediately after the completion of the IEO, it will be traded on crypto exchanges.

In this way, Cuprum Coin should start trading on exchanges at a value of not less than US $ 25 per coin. Since it is backed by USD 100 in product value; pre-sales, as well as the IEO, are an excellent opportunity to invest in the initial phase.

“We are fully aware of the curiosity and interest that this unique market creation has sparked within the crypto community. That is why we decided to change the initial launch and present more transparent and faster coin exploration plans… ”stated Mario Urlić, CEO and Founder of Cuprum Coin, last week.

Therefore, they presented an improved fund distribution plan. This includes strategic investments in environmental protection, sustainable energy, aerospace programs, medical technology, and donations to charities. In fact, the founder and his partners have decided to separate up to 12.5% ​​of total sales in these sectors.

The company stores and secures the underlying assets in high security facilities in Germany. In fact, they ensure that potential investors can request the supporting documentation and visit the facilities under special agreements.

