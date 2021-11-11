In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These products are curious, but also practical and useful. You can find them on AliExpress during 11.11 for less than 20 euros.

AliExpress is fuming during 11.11. In addition to very cheap products, we can find brands that have lowered their prices, such as Xiaomi, but there are many very cheap products that have also been lowered.

What about those cheap products that do not exceed 20 euros and are very useful? Well, they are also discounted during 11.11.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

These technology products are practical and useful, that everyone could take advantage of and of course, they are so cheap that you will surely fall for one.

Remember that these 11/11 offers are limited and that the best 11/11 coupons also have a unit and time limit.

Yi 1080p Security Camera

Yi 1080p on AliExpress

Security camera Yi 1080p It is perfect to keep an eye on your home whenever you are away. You can access it in real time from your application and store videos in the cloud (paid service) or on a microSD card.

It has two-way audio and night vision, as well as recognition of people and pets. Many people use them as baby monitors.

Get it for 16.51 euros with the code AEPROMO.

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 Headphones

Redmi Airdots 2 on AliExpress

Xiaomi has had to sell millions of these headphones, known as Redmi Airdots 2. They are small totally wireless Bluetooth headphones that fit perfectly to all kinds of ears.

They have a battery of about 4 hours of use, weigh just 5 grams each and are compatible with any Bluetooth product, both mobile phones, tablets, computers … Now you can take them for only 10.38 euros on AliExpress.

Lenovo LP40 Headphones

Leonovo LP40 in AliExpress

Some headphones with a very simple design, like AirPods, but that work well. The Lenovo LP40 they are perfect for anyone who wants to get rid of cables and is on a budget.

They have an autonomy of about 5 hours of use, with a battery box that adds an extra 12 hours and with tactile playback controls. They stay at only 11.23 euros using the coupon ESD119.

UGREEN Bluetooth 5.0 USB receiver

UGREEN USB Bluetooth 5.0 adapter in AliExpress

Do you have an old PC and you don’t have Bluetooht? There is a very simple and very cheap solution that you can get right now. This little UGREEN’s USB adapter features Bluetooth 5.0 to connect any peripherals.

It is compatible with any system, such as Windows, macOS or Linux and allows you to add peripherals, such as mice, keyboards, headphones or game controllers to your PC. It will only cost you 4.84 euros.

UGREEN Cat.7 Flat Network Cable

UGREEN network cable in AliExpress

If you need a network cable so that your PC can connect to the internet and you want it cheap, fast and of quality, the UGREEN network cables are on sale.

Now you can get a cable Flat design compliant with Cat.7 standard from 2.39 euros in a size of half a meter. But you have measurements of up to 20 meters that costs little more than 20 euros.

Our recommendation is a 2 meter cable for just over 4 euros. And if you choose a round design it is slightly cheaper.

Controller for games and mobiles Ipega PG-9217

Ipega PG-9217 on AliExpress

If you are a born player on your mobile and want to improve your aim, do not hesitate to get a Bluetooth remote with better response than a touch screen. This remote for Android and iPhone mobiles Ipega PG-9217 is on sale.

It is compatible with Android (except mobiles with MediaTek processor) and with iPhones that have iOS 13.4 or higher. It fits the width of your mobile and also has buttons that light up. The best thing is that it will only cost you 19.82 euros.

Jellico USB-C Hub

Jellico USB-C hub in AliExpress

If you have a laptop with few ports and it is also USB-C, you will surely need one of these hubs with more traditional ports.

East Jellico USB-C hub It has 4 extra USB ports and a microUSB port that will allow you to connect more products to your laptop, such as pen drives, hard drives, printers or any compatible element. It is also very cheap, only 9.59 euros on AliExpress.

Baseus 2 USB car adapter

120W USB charger for Baseus car in AliExpress

If you need to have a USB port to charge your mobile while driving and you have a cigarette lighter plug nearby, this Baseus brand adapter is perfect.

Not only does it have 2 extra USB ports (one normal USB, another USB-C), it also allows you to continue using the cigarette lighter port as an expansion port or for the cigarette lighter itself. It only costs 16.87 euros.

20,000mAh Baseus battery

20,000mAh Baseus battery

An external battery always saves your life when your mobile runs out of charge. In addition, in travel they are products that you must have in order to always have an internet connection. This Baseus battery is a good option that is on sale.

It has a capacity of 20,000mAh and a power of 20W, two traditional USB output connections, one USB-C and microUSB connection for recharging.

Use the code 1111ESPB1 so that it only costs 13.70 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.