As children, we have all drawn maps with different countries, provinces, rivers and mountains. And now we always carry them with us, with Google Maps.

But maps are used for much more than orienting ourselves, or learning geography. These curious maps They will open your eyes to things you have never seen this way.

Cartography is an excellent visual tool for displaying information, and with a little imagination you can visualize much more than countries, mountains, or roads.

After seeing these curious maps, surely you look at them differently.

You will have a fun time and learn new things with this peculiar cartography. Guaranteed!

Curious maps that will open your eyes

The Internet Map 2021

Martin Vargic is a designer who have created dozens of fantasy maps, dedicated to such curious subjects as the map of the effects of a nuclear war, or the separatist countries.

Vargic has compiled some of them in the book Curious Maps Atlas, for sale on Amazon.

In this Internet Map 2021 collects hundreds of web pages and services, converted into countries. Their size depends on the visitors they have.

Archipelagos group themes, such as search engines, browsers, etc. Each country collects words associated with its topic, simulating cities. For example, in search engines are the most searched words.

Access the Internet Map

Animated films

This is another map by Martin Vargic.

This time he has placed The 124 Most Popular Animated Movies Ever, in the place where they take place.

As we can see, the vast majority are set in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as in Japan, certifying that the producers sweep at home.

Only one, El Gato con Botas by Dreamworks, takes place in Spain.

Access the Map of Animated Movies

Penis size

The All sizes matter website has put its finger on the sore, publishing the average penis size in all countries, taken from medical data.

It is an interactive map, and we fear that it gives reason to the stereotypes … The average size of the penis in the world is 13.8 centimeters. The average rises in African countries and falls in Asia.

In Spain we cannot boast too much. It reaches 13.6 centimeters, below the world average …

An Ocean of Books

It is the XXI century, not only human beings draw maps.

An Ocean of Books is a world map drawn by an artificial intelligence where each island is a writer and each city, a book.

This AI has gathered 113,008 authors and 145,162 books. and he has placed them on islands in an imaginary ocean that does not correspond to the seas of the Earth. You can see it in this video:

These authors are grouped into archipelagos according to their gender: novel, health, science, history, poetry, entertainment, etc.

Within each island there are cities that represent a book by the author. Tapping them opens a card with a summary of the book, and access to its file in Google Books. You can also tweet or Facebook the entry.

Access An Ocean of Books

Countries according to population

This is another rather curious map.

It has been created by the website Our World in Data, which is dedicated to creating maps and graphs with all kinds of data.

Here we can see the countries of the world with a size in proportion to their population. Asia is growing dramatically, being the most populous continent.

India, China, Japan or Indonesia are much larger than in reality.

On the contrary, Europe is shrinking in size, as is America. Germany and the United Kingdom are larger than Spain or Italy.

It gives us a good perspective on how the population is distributed in the world.

Access the Map of Countries according to Population

Medieval mars

We are used to terrestrial maps, but nothing prevents us from drawing maps of other planets.

Eleanor Lutz is a biologist who has created this curious mars map… as if it had been drawn in the Middle Ages.

Collect all known craters and landforms, as well as Mars rover landing zones.

Access the Medieval Map of Mars

Invading UK

This map is very revealing when it comes to understanding the idiosyncrasy of the United Kingdom.

We can see the countries the UK has ever tried to invade, along its history. Almost the entire planet!

Of the more than 220 countries that exist in the world, The Telegraph discovered that only 22 had not been attacked by the United Kingdom, most of them city-states such as The Vatican, Andorra or Monaco.

Access the map

Billionaires

Although it is a couple of years old, it is still a relevant map.

It shows us countries, based on the billionaires who have, that is, they have over $ 1 billion.

The country with the most billionaires is the United States, with 585, followed by China and Germany.

In 2018 there were 29 billionaires in Spain.

Access the Billionaires Map

What dinosaurs live close to home?

This interactive map created by the Californian paleontologist Ian Webster allows us to visualize what species of dinosaurs lived millions of years ago in our city, or anywhere we want to consult.

All we have to do is enter a city that we want in the upper left corner.

For example, if we enter Madrid, the dinosaurs appear Losillasaurus, Draconyx and the Arcovenators. This means that these fossils have been found near Madrid, and that therefore they lived in these areas in their time.

And as a gift, you will be able to see what the Earth was like millions of years ago.

Access the Dinosaur Database

Real africa

Sometimes it is difficult for us to calibrate the actual size of the countries and continents. This map is amazing.

Reveals to us the actual size of Africa, according to its area. And it’s immense …

Within Africa it fits all of Europe, China, India, and the United States. And the UK practically fits in Madagascar …

Access the Map of Real Africa