Do not worry if you do not have the iron at hand: you have at your disposal some alternatives to eliminate wrinkles from clothes and get out of trouble. Sign up these curious tricks to smooth fabrics.

Ironing is one of the most hated household chores, but it is essential if we want to show off our wrinkle-free clothes. Fortunately, there are now lifelong griddle alternatives ideal for people who do not have much expertise with this appliance.

The shirt press is one of them. This device, which has gained great popularity in recent months thanks to Lidl, has a very simple operation: you just have to place the garment on the mannequin when removing it from the washing machine and wait for it to dry and stretch through the action of heat We have been able to test it and we can attest that it offers good results.

Vertical irons and steam brushes are also more comfortable and easy-to-use alternatives to the traditional iron for the uninitiated, so you can try them if you do not get the desired results with the conventional appliance.

The problem is that, on many occasions, none of these devices is within our reach when we need it most, for example when we go to an event outside of our city and the clothes have been wrinkled in the suitcase.

If you find yourself in this situation, do not worry because all is not lost: you can put some into practice tricks to remove wrinkles from clothes without using the iron.

Something you can do if you find yourself in this situation is put the clothes in the dryer. Check the washing symbols on the label to verify that it is suitable for machine drying and try to introduce the wet garment. The steam from this appliance will remove the strongest wrinkles.

You can too use a hair dryer to smooth out wrinkles in the fabric. Dampen the fabric, lay the garment on a flat surface, and blow the hot air onto the fabric.

Another trick to remove wrinkles without an iron is to take advantage of the steam from the shower. To do this, hang the garment in the bathroom, close the door and take a hot shower. After 10 to 20 minutes the wrinkles will have been noticeably smoothed out.

The hair straightener is another emergency remedy to remove wrinkles from clothes. Make sure it is well cleaned, adjust the temperature so it is not too high and run it over the fabric to smooth it.

You can too use a damp towel to remove wrinkles from your clothes. Lay the damp towel on a flat surface, lay the garment on it, and press down with your hands to smooth out deep wrinkles. Then hang the garment to air dry.

Put clothes under the mattress It is another effective trick to remove wrinkles when you do not have the iron at hand. Roll up the garment, put it under the mattress for 30 minutes and you will see how wrinkles are smoothed out.

Steam from a kettle will also help you get rid of wrinkles. Pass the fabric close to the steam from the kettle and stretch the fabric to remove them.