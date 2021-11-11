In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Many of Xiaomi’s most interesting products are not officially for sale in Spain, but they can be found on AliExpress, and even more so on 11.11.

As every year, 11.11 brings thousands of bargains of all kinds, especially in products such as mobile phones and home electronics, two sectors in which there is a brand that is very present: Xiaomi.

The firm, which is characterized by having a vast catalog, is joining AliExpress Singles Day with absolutely everything, including its most popular devices, but also many others that are not so well known.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

We selected some curious Xiaomi products that are on sale at 11.11 below their price, in certain cases at really ridiculous costs.

To lower prices even further, you can apply some of the special AliExpress coupons.

There is a bit of everything, although home electronics predominate, for example with rather peculiar vacuum cleaners and toothbrushes for only € 1. Yes, you read it right.

Bluetooth adapter for € 1

Xiaomi Bluetooth Receiver

This adapter works in a simple way: it is used to add bluetooth to devices that do not have it, such as a conventional car radio.

The same goes for some consoles or wired headphones. You just have to connect the jack to this adapter and it works!

If you are a new user on AliExpress, that is, if you have a new account, you can buy it for only 1 euro with free shipping from Spain.

Electric toothbrush for € 1.03

This electric toothbrush is one of the cheapest on the market. It is from Xiaomi and although it is not officially available in Spain, it can be purchased.

We now turn to another real bargain, and that is that we are talking about a basic electric toothbrush that costs just over 1 euro, also a price for new AliExpress users.

It includes free shipping in just 5 days from Spain and has more than enough performance, with 30 hours of autonomy and 16,500 vibrations per minute.

It is not bad at all with the price it has and does not envy other much more expensive models.

WiFi RGB bulb for € 7

RGB smart bulb for 7 euros

If you have a smart home or want to have one, buying a WiFi bulb is absolutely essential, and better if it is also multicolored.

It is what this Xiaomi bargain offers for 11.11, which leaves one of its main models for 7 euros and without the need for coupons or codes.

Like the other products, it includes free shipping from Spain.

Smart watch with Google Assistant for € 29

This smart speaker with display uses Google Assistant and allows you to set alarms, receive reminders or play music, in addition to other functions of the Google virtual assistant.

Alarm clocks are not resistant to technological advances, and Xiaomi has an especially interesting one. It is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock and AliExpress Plaza has lowered it to 29 euros.

It has Google Assistant as a virtual assistant, to create routines, alarm clocks or request information of all kinds, such as weather for example.

It is also good for listening to music or the radio, so it is practically the same as a smart speaker.

Anti-mite disinfectant vacuum cleaner for € 31.55

If you are obsessed with cleaning, this Xiaomi vacuum cleaner is a must-have in your home. Not only does it vacuum but it disinfects surfaces such as fabrics, so it is ideal for mattresses and sofas.

Its price is, at least temporarily, 31.55 euros. It is a good investment if, for example, you have pets at home.

It has 12,000 Pa of power, so it is not bad at all in this regard.

Tap water filter for € 34

Xiaomi water filter for 34 euros

If you live in an area where the quality of the water can be improved, especially because it contains a lot of lime, this filter is a good and cheap solution.

It automatically connects to the sink faucet and cleans the water as it comes out.

It is undoubtedly cheaper than other options to purify tap water, since it is now only 34 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.