This very pharmaceutical term has a different connotation within the beautiful world of the sixteen strings. Prospect, that’s what we call certain boxers who seem to have a promising future. Promises of this noble art after all. Some come true but with a star fury.

With the sole purpose of generating debate and spreading this sport a little more, I am about to introduce you to six young lions that may one day reach the top of the boxing world.

Some will surely ring a bell, others may not. Without further delay I am about to introduce them to you:

* Frank Sánchez

Born in Guantanamo (Cuba), his professional record is 19-0, his amateur record is 43-12. This heavyweight is 29 years old and it is well known that Cubans tend to be late to professionalism, however he is already in a position to undertake important companies. He has just successfully won his last fight using the traditional Cuban style that is based on that of “hit and don’t get hit” that many of his countrymen have applied so well, such as Rigondeaux. Frank belongs to Señor Reynoso’s block, which is usually a guarantee of success. The next step will be crucial. We’ll see what happens.

* David Morrell

Osvary David Morrell from Santa Clara (Cuba) is 23 years old and has a professional record of 5-0. In the amateur field he owns a 49-5 record. He is currently the interim WBA champion and his goal is to dethrone the world champion who is none other than Saúl Álvarez. Morrell is an aggressive super midfielder with great arm and leg movements. It has a certain electricity that makes it look dangerous. It remains to be seen if he has the fit and perseverance to get to face the best, we will see.

* Tim Tszyu

The son of the legend Kostya Tszyu. Tim is Australian, 26 years old, with a 19-0 professional record. He already has a victory against Jeff Horn, who is a well-known boxer and former world champion, and in his next fight he will face Takashi Inoue who is a good boxer.

This fight will be crucial to see if Tim is prepared to face the Charlo or Castaño, super welterweight dominators.

* Jaron Ennis

He is 24 years old and a native of Philadelphia. His professional record is already impressive as he is 27-0 with 25 KOs. He is a welterweight who with a lot of effort is managing to carve a niche in the category dominated by Crawford or Spence. He is a formidable boxer, complete, fast, technical and punching. It has everything to reach the summit without problems. Perhaps you lack a capable sponsor to prepare the way for you. Others with less are already world champions.

* Shakur Stevenson

Born in New Jersey, 24 years old, 16-0 as a professional, 61-6 in the amateur world. Olympic silver medal. He has already been a world champion but has more than solid bases to talk about a future boxing star. He is going to face Herring for the super featherweight world title and next may be Oscar Valdez who needs to restore his honor after the whole doping thing.

Shakur is technically a marvel, if he does not go to waste we will have an out of series that can give great moments in the coming years.

* Ryan Garcia

23-year-old Californian, 21-0 professionally, 29-15 amateurishly. He is better known for his social media activity than his performance in the ring. From Eddie Reynoso’s block and promoted by Óscar de la Hoya. This year his career is in sharp decline, first apparently due to mental problems and now due to a hand injury that has canceled his next fight. I have many doubts about this fighter but he is on the minds of all the fans.