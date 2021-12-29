12/29/2021 at 10:15 CET

Stephen Curry He became the first player to score 3,000 triples in the NBA on Tuesday and Lebron James surpassed 36,000 points in his career on an NBA day also marked by the worrying injury to the left knee of Ricky Rubio, who left the court unable to walk.

Apart from the purely sports, the NBA lived a new day of competition very affected by the numerous casualties due to coronavirus that all the teams in the league are suffering.

PELICANS 108 – CAVALIERS 104

The New Orleans Pelicans gave the surprise by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the revelation teams of the season.

But the worst news for the Cavaliers left her blond with a disturbing injury with 2.20 to go by the end of the game and which will be evaluated on Wednesday.

The Spanish point guard, fundamental in the magnificent performance of the Cavs, had until then had a great night against the Pelicans and was only one assist away from achieving a triple-double after 37 minutes of play (27 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists ).

“I am totally despondent. Ricky he was having such a fantastic season and I hope it is not as serious as it seems, “his partner told .. Kevin love after the meeting.

The Spaniard Willy Hernangomez he played 6 minutes for the Pelicans in which he had 3 rebounds.

WARRIORS 86 – NUGGETS 89

The Denver Nuggets ruined the Golden State Warriors party for the 3,000th triple of Stephen Curry with a meritorious victory forged in defensive effort and tenacity.

Nikola Jokic (22 points and 18 rebounds) led some Nuggets in which the Argentine Facundo Campazzo, a starter for the first time so far this season, contributed 5 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists in 32 minutes

The Mexican Juan Toscano-Anderson He came out in the Warriors starting five and had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 23 minutes.

Curry, who now has 3,004 triples scored in his career, finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists but had a very unfortunate night in shooting (6 of 16 in field goals, 5 of 14 in triples).

ROCKETS 123 – LAKERS 132

Lebron James (32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) and Russell westbrook (24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) added two triple-doubles to put the Lakers back on the winning track after five straight losses.

James, who is the third leading scorer in NBA history, also became the third player to exceed 36,000 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) and Karl Malone (36,928 points).

The Spanish Usman garuba he had no minutes on the Rockets.

MAGIC 110 – BUCKS 127

The Milwaukee Bucks added their fourth straight win by easily knocking the Orlando Magic down in a game they practically dominated from start to finish.

The reigning NBA champions turned to Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists) and Khris middleton (21 points) to cancel the great game of the German “rookie” Franz wagner, who contributed 38 points and 7 assists for the Magic.

HEAT 119 – WIZARDS 112

Like the Bucks, the Miami Heat continue to look to the top of the Eastern Conference and achieved their fourth consecutive victory by beating a Washington Wizards increasingly away from the team that shone at the start of the season.

Tyler herro (32 points) sustained the Heat’s limited eight-player rotation against a Wizards led by Spencer Dinwiddie (24 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists).

RAPTORS 109 – SIXERS 114

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors in a tight game that was decided in the last minute after Gary Trent Jr. miss two shots to put his own ahead and Doc Rivers, the Sixers coach, won a “challenge” that allowed his team to steal a crucial ball.

Joel embiid (36 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists) led Philadelphia while Chris boucher (28 points and 19 rebounds) and Pascal Siakam (28 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists) captained the Toronto team.

TIMBERWOLVES 88 – KNICKS 96

Mitchell robinson, with 14 points, he was the leading scorer for a coral New York Knicks -five players over 10 points- in their low-profile win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Malik Beasley (20 points) led Wolves in which the Argentine Leandro bolmaro did not play by technical decision.

KINGS 117 – THUNDER 111

Tyrese haliburton, with 24 points and 5 triples, he led the Sacramento Kings in their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists) was one more night the most outstanding of the Oklahomans.

EAST CONFERENCE

1.- Brooklyn Nets (23-9).

2.- Chicago Bulls (21-10).

3.- Milwaukee Bucks (23-13).

4.- Miami Heat (22-13).

5.- Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14).

6.- Philadelphia 76ers (18-16).

7.- Charlotte Hornets (18-17).

8.- Washington Wizards (17-17).

9.- Boston Celtics (16-18).

10.- New York Knicks (16-18).

11.- Atlanta Hawks (15-18).

12.- Toronto Raptors (14-17).

13.- Indiana Pacers (14-20).

14.- Orlando Magic (7-28).

15.- Detroit Pistons (5-27).

WEST CONFERENCE

1.- Golden State Warriors (27-7).

2.- Phoenix Suns (26-7).

3.- Utah Jazz (24-9).

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (21-14).

5.- Denver Nuggets (17-16).

6.- Los Angeles Clippers (17-17).

7.- Los Angeles Lakers (17-18).

8.- Dallas Mavericks (16-17).

9.- Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18).

10.- San Antonio Spurs (14-19).

11.- Sacramento Kings (14-21).

12.- Portland Trail Blazers (13-20).

13.- New Orleans Pelicans (13-22).

14.- Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21).

15.- Houston Rockets (10-25).