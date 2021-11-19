The Warriors did not expect to have to sweat so much to take this victory. It was probably one of those games where the coaching staff would have liked to rest Stephen Curry. Nothing could be further from reality, it was the star appearance of the point guard in the last quarter that unleashed the comeback, which was not small, to win a match in which they were quite lost. The 8-36 run, as you read, throughout the final round was a blow to the Cavaliers’ options, who resisted quite well rowing without oars for more than half an hour of play but gave up, and desperately, in the moments decisive.

It is not easy to seat Curry if you know that this could lead to a loss. The Warriors They have only two in fifteen games, but the feeling is the same. Let them tell those who were with him in the 73-9 of 2016 and how they came to fight, precisely, against his rival today: the Cavaliers, in that case led by LeBron James, who managed to overcome them. Regarding this Thursday night, those who came from behind to finish in front in a surprising way, because that is how the game made it possible, were the Californians. Curry stuck 40 points in total but 20 of them were in that fourth period, 20 of those 36 of his team with four triples (in total, 9/16) to make it possible. He also contributed, despite the images cut in social networks of isolated plays, to the defense of, for example, Ricky Rubio, who had a difficult night. The Spaniard finished with 4/15 in shots and up to five losses, unusual for him, due to the insistence of a defense led by Curry, because he also lowers his ass when he should do it even if there is less comment, especially in a last quarter in the one that the locals did not even reach ten points.

Cleveland’s blowout in the fourth quarter left them with 12 possessions without scoring and seeing how the rival scored 17 consecutive goals. In five minutes they were already ahead, obviously, and they could even calmly close the night to sign the 89-104 with which they ended. A shame for the Cavaliers, who at the last minute saw another player fall, the Turkish Cedi Osman for a pain in the back, being the second game in two consecutive nights and being so close to winning the one who leads the opposing conference the entire League. They must follow the line.

Garland, who was the best of the Cavs with 25 points, began in the chair. Four plays in the front in which he seemed unstoppable unleashed the first quarter of 7-0 and a good lead during the first minutes. Curry began to respond and the Warriors cut quickly after the departure of the substitutes, among which Bjelica stood out. The visitors sent more than the locals during the first half. And the Ohioans cut a four-point deficit in time thanks to a couple of penetrations by Rubio and a fantasy play by Garland dancing to Lee. Ed Davis took his head, without competitive rhythm as he was out of the rotation but with the same wisdom as always, and in three other actions the locals were the ones who hit the hardest. Despite everything, equal rest. The imbalance came in the second half.

The Warriors were quite off-center on defense for a few minutes in the middle of the third period and lost everything they had previously won. Two long shots by Wade, two shots of three by Love and the only triple of the game by Ricky Rubio left, among other plays, the perfect grass to put the victory uphill for Golden State. The locals were in the hairpin between five and ten ahead and pulled more towards the second at the end of that third act. In the fourth it was another story. The Cavs stuck at 81 points and watched the Warriors’ plays go by like when you watch your life flash before your eyes in fast motion. A gale in which Curry blew louder.