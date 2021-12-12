Breaking records is not easy. Not for Stephen Curry either. The point guard, primarily responsible for changing basketball, choked on Philadelphia, in a performance of those in which nothing seems to come out. And in which, in reality, nothing comes out. The Warriors fell to the Sixers in a bad, ugly game, the kind that is not worth watching. Very far from everything they have been demonstrating during a season in which they have only added, with tonight’s, five victories. And very far, especially, from the level that Stephen Curry has had against all his rivals and in all his games. The Warriors star, a living legend of the best league in the world, has Ray Allen’s shooting record. And it still does. But it looks like he’s not going to beat it with his typical flourishes and the final sprint is going to actually be a marathon. in which Ray Allen’s top has to give in to the weight of evidence and not a series of minutes for the story. And that, of course, considering that such minutes are more than common in Curry’s career.

Against the Sixers, Curry was constantly chased by Matisse Thybulle and was 6 of 20 on shooting from the field and 3 of 14 on triples. Before the game, he was 10 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s record (2,973). and now it’s only seven. A figure that seems like a lot but is actually nothing, that it will fall in the next matches and that it will be historical when it is beaten. But it seemed that it was going to arrive in a sudden way and, in the end, it is going to do it in a worked way. It will be in Indiana, New York or Boston. In one of those three places, unless something really weird happens, Curry will write his name in the story. Something that he has not been able to do in front of his audience, at the Chase Center, when he had an impossible before him (score 15 triples against the Blazers)But what he will achieve on a tour of the Eastern Conference that, for the Warriors, has started with a loss that is as unexpected as it is deserved against the Sixers.

The game was even, but nothing pretty: 11 changes to the scoreboard and nine draws. Everything, to resolve the situation in the last quarter: 32-20 for the locals, already with Curry absolutely unhinged and trying only to shoot triples: 1 of 6 in those 12 minutes. In that period, the Warriors lost 4 balls, threw 33% from 3-pointers and scored 3 3-pointers of 21 attempts. A net and complete exercise of ineffectiveness in attack that definitely tipped the balance for the Sixers’ side, in need of victories and with constant rumors of the departure of Ben Simmons, who is still separated from the team and sounds, every time louder, for the Damian Lillard blazers. In Philadelphia, a city that understands basketball, there is a great sporting crisis that will be resolved by pulling on pride and the mind of Doc Rivers, a great coach who has come short of not finding the key to a loose and soulless squad. But that, after all, he just beat the Warriors. A good boost of self-esteem.

Joel Embiid went to 26 points and 9 rebounds and was the statistical leader of his team. In addition, 16 points from Tobias Harris, 14 from Tyrese Maxey and 10 from Seth Curry, who was facing a brother who he did not want to see break the record. The Sixers did not put together a brilliant performance or managed to convince with the victoryBut they took a win that may mark a turning point in the wounded hearts of their fans. And in the Warriors, 23 points for Jordan Poole, 20 for Andrew Wiggins and 18, of course, for a Curry who will have to wait, at least a little longer, to reach the historic throne of triples. Ray Allen is, one more night, the enormous king of an innate quality that is going to be surpassed by the best shooter of all time.. The only thing is that we will have to wait to see how said cap changes hands. After all, breaking records is not easy. Not for Stephen Curry either.