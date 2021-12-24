Stephen Curry goes about his business. In the midst of a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Warriors do not stop adding victories. They have almost no positives and the physical form of their squad is absolutely enviable, in addition to having among its ranks the jewel in the crown, a Curry who constantly opposes the MVP of the season and who is making history in an already historic season, with the record of triples achieved at Madison Square Garden as greatest achievement of a man who does not cease to achieve a huge amount of success. The point guard who has changed basketball, who has led the era of triples and has returned from the hell of injuries and his team’s vacation to conquer the NBA again, fall in love every night with a charismatic and attractive game while the Warriors continue in the highest part of the best League in the world, behind those extraordinary Suns and in front of everyone else, a maelstrom of teams that are not doing well and fluctuating in the rankings influenced by bad play and the coronavirus.

Against the Grizzlies, Curry has scored 46 points (15 of them in the fourth quarter), in addition to adding 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. His throwing series has been simply spectacular: 13 of 22 from the field, 8 of 14 from 3-pointers and 12 of 12 from the personal. His team has had a +15 with him on the court, he has lost only 3 balls and has forged his impressive display in 37 minutes. At the moment, Curry averages more than 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, firmly opposing an MVP of the season who has already won twice. and competes for the award with Kevin Durant, a star who is currently inside (like many others) of the coronavirus health and safety protocols. Something that can allow Curry to continue showing off without the shadow of his former partner, with whom he conquered two of his three rings and with whom he reached three of his five Finals. Two men whose destiny is practically united.

Curry was not alone against the Grizzlies, but the difference between him and the rest of the players of either team on the court was as substantial as it was differential. Gary Payton scored 22 points, Draymond green did a bit of everything again (8 + 5 + 9, with 2 steals and 3 blocks, but 5 losses) and Otto Porter added another 8 points, with 9 rebounds. The Warriors forged their defeat in the outside shot, with a spectacular 19 of 40 in triples, and distributed 30 assists for the 18 of their rivals, handcuffed by a dynamic and suffocating defense, immense and collaborative. Always effective no matter how much certain people have judged the Warriors only by the triples and not because of Steve Kerr’s chameleonic ability to adapt to his rivals and change depending on the players he has on court. Always with Draymond Green, that historically good power forward, as a fundamental pillar on one side of the court that he has dominated like few others in the NBA.

The Grizzlies, who were tied at 102 with 2 minutes to go, were hopelessly sunk and ended without the prize of victory. Ja Morant played his second game since his return, his first away from home, which he appreciated when he was booed by his audience against the Thunder in Memphis. 21 points and 6 assists for the point guard, who clearly lost his individual duel with Curry and stayed at 6 of 15 in field goals and 0 of 4 in triples. Second loss in the two games he has played since his return and third in a row for the Grizzlies, who before this little slump, had 10 wins in 11 games. Now, 19-13 for Taylor Jenkings’ team, with only two victories clear of the Clippers and all that many teams that are in a fist. Stress and uncertainty loom over Memphis a city that sees its team go from being the revelation to falling prey to its own mistakes that are happening throughout a season, very typical in a young team and susceptible to failures like them. For now, they hold the pull and have an excuse. His name is Stephen Curry, of course. A hero.