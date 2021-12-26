12/26/2021 at 09:32 CET

.

Stephen Curry fell to a triple of becoming the first player to score 3,000 in NBA history, on a Saturday night in which James Harden got in the way of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo once again demonstrated his great potential, as a defending champion in the league.

LAKERS 115-NETS 122

James Harden had a triple-double of 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to ruin a great performance by LeBron James, who saw the Los Angeles Lakers fall 115-122 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden, who took responsibility for guiding the Nets, in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is under the NBA’s covid-19 protocol, was backed by Patty Mills, who had 34 points.

James scored 39 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter, with nine rebounds and seven assists to be the benchmark in the Los Angeles team’s attack, which fell once again in the absence of Anthony Davis, due to a sprained left knee.

SUNS 107-WARRIORS 116

In a duel between the two best teams in the NBA Western Conference, Stephen Curry fell a triple from becoming the first player to score 3,000 from the 3-point line and The Phoenix Suns ended up losing 107-116 to the Golden State Warriors.

Curry scored five of the 16 he tried from three points and concluded his performance with 2,999 3-pointers made in his career, which contributed to achieving 33 points to lead in this way the attack of the Warriors.

Those led by Steve Kerr had 19 points from Otto Porter Jr., to win the game and place their record at 27-6, leading the West, over the Suns (26-6).

The veteran base Chris Paul, scored 21 points, distributed eight assists and recovered six rebounds, to be the spearhead in the attack of the Phoenix, who added 18 from Deandre Ayton, but who had one game below Devin Booker, who finished with 13 points.

BUCKS 117- CELTICS 113

Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 pointss and the reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, defeated the Boston Celtics 117-113 in a disputed duel.

Antetokounmpo, who was in his first game after exiting the NBA health protocol, showed his customary dominance, adding 12 rebounds and five assists to his performance, which earned the Bucks their third win in a row.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday added 17 points to help Milwaukee win.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for the Celtics, which had the return of Spanish Juancho Hernangómez, who after leaving the league’s covid-19 protocol, scored three points, took five rebounds, gave an assist and blocked a shot in 15:32 minutes of action.

JAZZ 120 – DALLAS 116

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and led the attack of the Utah Jazz, who successfully defended their status as a homeowner and this Saturday defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-116.

Mitchell, who added three rebounds and three assists to his performance, had the backing of Bojan Bogdanovic, with 25 points and Mike Conley, with 22 points, seven rebounds and five TD passes.

Those from Dallas, who continue to play without their star Luka Doncic, who is in protocol of covid-19, they had 27 points from Kristaps Porzingis, who took nine rebounds and from Jalen Brunson, being their main players on the court.

KNICKS 101- HAWKS 87

Julius Randle reached his sixth consecutive game of 20 or more points and this Saturday he led the New York Knicks to a 101-87 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Randle scored 25 points, shooting 9-15 from the field, including six three-point shots in nine attempts, also added 12 rebounds to end his day with a double-double, being the main offensive entity in the game of New York.

Point guard Kemba Walker achieved his first triple-double since 2014, finishing with 10 units, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, to be a factor in the success of the Knicks.

John Collins and Delon Wright scored 20 points to lead the Hawks, in the absence of its star, Trae Young, who is in quarantine under the NBA’s health protocol.