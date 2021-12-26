Stephen Curry He fell three times away from becoming the first player to score 3,000 in NBA history, on a Saturday night where James Harden got in the way of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo once again demonstrated his great potential, as a defending champion in the league.

LAKERS 115-NETS 122

James Harden achieved a triple-double of 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to ruin a great performance by LeBron James, who saw Los A fallangels lakers 115-122 versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden, who took responsibility for guiding the Nets, before the absence of Kevin Durant, who is under the NBA’s covid-19 protocol, had the support of Patty Mills, who had 34 points.

LeBron scored 39 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter, with 9 rebounds and 7 assists to be the benchmark in the attack of the Los Angeles team, which fell once again in absence of Anthony Davis, out with a sprained left knee.

SUNS 107-WARRIORS 116

In a duel between the two best teams in the NBA Western Conference, Stephen Curry he fell three times away from becoming the first player to shoot 3,000 from the 3-point line and the Phoenix Suns ended up falling 107-116 against the Golden State Warriors.

Curry scored five of the 16 he tried from three points and concluded his performance with 2,999 3-pointers made in his career, which contributed to achieving 33 points to lead in this way the Warriors attack.

Those directed by Steve Kerr They featured 19 points from Otto Porter Jr., to win the game and place their record at 27-6, leading the West, ahead of the Suns (26-6).

Veteran point guard Chris Paul scored 21 points, distributed 8 assists and recovered 6 rebounds, to be the spearhead in the attack of Phoenix, who added 18 from Deandre Ayton, but who had a game behind Devin Booker, who finished with 13 points.

BUCKS 117- CELTICS 113

Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, defeated, in a disputed duel, 117-113 to the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo, who was in his first game after exit the NBA health protocol, showed his customary dominance, adding 12 rebounds and 5 assists to his performance, with which the Bucks got their third win in a row.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday added 17 goals to contribute to the Milwaukee win.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for the Celtics, which had the return of Spanish Juancho Hernangómez, who after leaving the league’s covid-19 protocol, scored 3 points, took 5 rebounds, gave 1 assist and blocked a shot in 15:32 minutes of action.

JAZZ 120 – DALLAS 116

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and led the Utah Jazz attack, who successfully defended his status as a homeowner and this Saturday defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-116.

Mitchell, who added 3 rebounds and 3 assists to his performance, had the support of Bojan Bogdanovic, with 25 points and Mike Conley, with 22 points, seven rebounds and five passes for scoring.

The ones from Dallas, who they continue to play without their star Luka Doncic, who is in the covid-19 protocol, had 27 points from Kristaps Porzingis, who took 9 rebounds and from Jalen Brunson, being his main players on the court.

KNICKS 101- HAWKS 87

Julius Randle reached his sixth consecutive game of 20 or more points and this Saturday led the New York Knicks to a victory 101-87 over the Atlanta Hawks.

Randle scored 25 points, shooting 9-15 from the field, including six 3-pointers on nine attempts. What’s more, added 12 rebounds to end his day with a double-double, being the main offensive entity in the New York game.

John Collins and Delon Wright scored 20 points to lead the Hawks, in the absence of their star, Trae Young, who is in quarantine under the NBA health protocol.

