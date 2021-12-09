The record will have to wait a little longer. Stephen Curry scored just six triples in the Golden State Warriors’ victory over Portland Trail Blazers (104-94) and is 9 short of matching Ray Allen the most ever triple-point player in the NBA. The former Boston Celtics and Miami Heat player, among others, retired with 2,973. The base is now at 2,964.

So your rendezvous with history is a bit late, but it won’t be long. Philadephia at dawn from Saturday to Sunday (02:30), Indiana in the one from Monday to Tuesday (01:00) and New York in the one from Tuesday to Wednesday (01:30) they are his next rivals. Predictably, and if nothing goes wrong, one of those three cities will enjoy and suffer an unprecedented event in the NBA.

Illogical milestones

Curry proved to Portland that he is human. Well, as human as you can be with six triples (out of 17 attempts) in 33 minutes for 22 points. The feat of reaching number one this morning was illogical. An affront to the laws of nature: Curry had to overcome two challenges, the one with the most triples scored in a single game and his own personal best of triples achieved in a single game.

The first is in the hands of Klay Thompson, his Golden State Warriors teammate, who dropped 14 against the Chicago Bulls on November 29, 2018. And the second, his own, is at 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 7, 2016. Neither milestone fell this morning at the Chase Center.

“He made six, which is nothing to him. I don’t think I ever did that in my entire career.“Said Steve Kerr, manager of the Warriors, after the duel. “I feel that it will be special no matter what happens because I will make it special and it will be an incredible experience for me and my teammates,” continued Curry, who should position himself as a historical leader away from his fans. “It’s the best combo guard I’ve ever played,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups praised his rival.

Nine or more triples, 38 times

Now, the feat is more humane for Curry. Now he can actually hunt Allen in a single match. And the Sixers, his next rival, already fear his wrath. The point guard has scored 9 triples or more 38 times, 22 of them in the last four seasons. AND a dozen or more 22 times, 13 since 2018.

Golden State had more problems than expected to beat the Blazers who played in San Francisco without Damian Lillard (abdominal injury) and CJ McCollum (indefinite loss due to a pneumothorax). Despite the absences, Portland was there, competing face to face thanks to Powell (26), against an opponent who only breathed in the final minutes.