11/19/2021 at 05:40 CET

Stephen Curry’s performance in the last quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers on Thursday night, when scored 20 points, ended the hopes of the team of Ricky Rubio and sentenced the final score with a 89-104 for those of San Francisco.

Curry finished the game as the top scorer with 40 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals. His teammate Draymond Green had 14 rebounds, the same as Cleveland center Ed Davis.

On the Cavs, the shooting guard Darius Garland was the leading scorer with 25 points while the base of the team, the Spanish Ricky Rubio added 10 points, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Before the start of the match, Rubio received an NBA award in “recognition of his continued efforts to improve the lives of children and families, particularly those impacted by cancer.” It is the fifth time the NBA has awarded a player for his work from the end of the regular season to the start of the following season.

The NBA thus recognizes the work in Spain and the United States of the Ricky Rubio Foundation to improve the hospital experience cancer patients and their families. Rubio’s mother was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012 and died from the disease in 2016.

Rubio said through a statement that was honored to receive the award He added that “there are many NBA players who are working in their communities and I am fortunate to have been chosen.”

ADVANTAGE FOR WARRIORS

The Warriors had everything going for them. They came to Cleveland as leaders of the Western Conference, with 12 wins and only two losses. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were sixth in the Eastern Conference with nine wins and seven losses.

The San Francisco team also had won the last eight games of the season regulate against Cleveland: Since December 2016 the Cavs have not beaten the Warriors.

But in addition, the Cavs suffered the drop from six regular players in the lineup, including Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen.

Despite the casualties, the Cavs posed serious problems for Curry’s early on. In the first three minutes of the game, the Warriors were unable to score a single point, which allowed the hosts to take a 10-0 lead on the scoreboard.

It was Curry who opened the scoring for the Warriors with a triple. The Cavs, with Rubio ordering the game, Darius Garland shooting the baskets and Ed Davis dominating under the hoops, kept up the pressure, increasing the lead to 13 points, 22-9.

But with the rotations, Cleveland lost their concentration and the Warriors did not forgive: they punished the locals with a 2-15 run that tied the game at 24-24 with 1.15 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

A basket by Rubio and an assist from the Spaniard to Kevin Love, who scored a triple, allowed Cleveland’s team finish the first points ahead, 29-27.

In the second quarter, the dynamics were similar, with neither team capable of grounding through on the scoreboard. The Warriors started the second quarter more toned and managed to accumulate a four-point lead, 31-35.

But lThe Cavs reacted and took the lead again thanks to the performance of veteran Davis who rebounded and scored from all positions.

CURRY NULLS THE CAVS

When the break came the Cavs were three points ahead, 54-51, with Garland as the game’s top scorer with 18 points while Davis was the game’s top rebounder with 13.

Curry had 15 points of which 12 were the result of four triples of seven attempts while his teammate Nemanja Bjelica had 14 points. For his part Rubio had five points and 3 assists.

Around the break, The Cavs hit the gas with a toned Love and a greater scoring accuracy from Rubio. Love made two of three 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored 11 points. For his part, Rubio made five points, with a triple and a shot of two.

Cleveland’s scored a total of 27 points in the third quarter, 10 points more than the Warriors, where Curry could only score 5 points and Andrew Wiggins 6.

With 81-68 on the scoreboard for the Cavs, the fourth quarter began. But the 13-point advantage of the locals quickly dissipated.

In less than four minutes, three consecutive 3-pointers by Curry and two baskets by Damion Lee they placed a tie, 81-81, on the scoreboard. The defensive pressure of the Warriors, one of the best in the NBA, emptied the Cavs who could only score their first two points of the fourth quarter with 6.30 minutes left in the game.

By then it was too late. Curry, who had “only” scored 20 points in the first three quarters, released his wrist. and it ended all the hopes of the Cavs. The Warriors point guard scored another 20 points in the fourth quarter.

While the Cleveland ones sank: The Ohio team only made eight points in the last 12 minutes of the game, which sentenced the final score to 89-104.