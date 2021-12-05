In this article we will be looking at the great lesson from Stephen Curry that the Warriors must learn from the loss to Spurs in the NBA.

Fresh from their momentous victory over the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors affirmed their dominance as the best dog in the NBA. Their victory snapped the Suns’ historic 18-game win streak and removed the bitter taste in their mouths of their loss a few days earlier.

But the next day, the Warriors got an L against the San Antonio Spurs on the same floor. The Spurs have played better lately, winners of three in a row coming into the game. But for a team that was 11 games behind a Golden State team that had won 11 straight games at home by double digits, entering their building and winning was not the most anticipated result.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was unfazed by the loss, indicating that he could well have traded the loss with the victory they won over the Suns the night before.

Via Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints:

“We didn’t have to win last night. One and two this week. It’s all the work that counts. We’re 19-4 and we’re off to a great start… So we’re in a great spot. “

Stephen Curry just didn’t have it against the Spurs. He finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but shot a measly 7 of 28 from the field and started missing his first nine shot attempts. Given the five-point margin, a better game by Curry could easily have resulted in a victory.

But at the end of the day, Steve Kerr’s words ring true. These individual losses mean nothing in the grand scheme of things for a team like the Warriors. During the first quarter of the season, they have already shown how dominant they can be. Not only have their victories accumulated.

They have been dominating close to every opponent they have faced with a point difference reminiscent of their teams for the title from a few seasons ago. The Warriors are a title contender, and that’s with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman on the mend.

The Warriors should have sat Stephen Curry

Given their dominance early in the season and the likely home-field advantage, the team should have rested Stephen Curry. Surely, the Warriors superstar would be opposed to having to sit through games when healthy. But even though he still looks like he’s in the midst of his prime, Curry is in his 33-year season and will turn 34 when playoff time comes.

After a grueling double header against his Western Conference rivals the Suns, Stephen Curry deserved a second night break from a back-to-back. He was clearly out of the game on Saturday night. And while it might have just been a random shooting performance, playing the night before likely played a role in that.

The Warriors must find opportunities to rest Stephen Curry whenever possible and trust the team around him to be talented enough to take over. We have seen how proper rest patterns have helped teams be successful in the past. Golden State faced that firsthand when they faced a well-rested Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Curry’s 37 minutes to take 28 shots against the Spurs may not be too concerning in the short term. But these nights will start to add up as the season progresses. The Warriors would do well to plan accordingly.