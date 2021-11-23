The women of the Pinal dynasty They have experienced many love tragedies, deaths and other controversies that have led to the creation of a theory known as ‘The Curse of the Pinal’, and these are some of the tragedies that the family has faced.

Silvia Pinal, the matriarch of the family, was married four times. The first one was with Rafael Banquells, a man with whom she had her daughter Sylvia Pasquel. But, things between the businessman twice his age and the actress ended due to his infidelities.

Related news

After Banquells broke her heart, Silvia had a relationship again years later, but this time with Fernando Frade. There, one of the first scandals began among the Pinals, when the matriarch discovered that his daughter Sylvia had an affair with Frade.

Although at first Pasquel and Fernando left each other, later they met again and even had a daughter named Viridiana, who unfortunately passed away at two years of age and without knowing his grandmother, due to the estrangement that existed due to the love triangle.

For his part, Pinal married Gustavo Alatriste, the one who has assured that he was the love of his life. From this marriage was born Viridiana Alatriste, a young woman who started her acting career early but lost her life at age 19 in a car accident.

The third wedding of the actress was with Enrique Guzman, and years later he confessed that during this union he was a victim of domestic violence. Her children were born from her Alejandra and Luis Enrique. They separated in 1976 and in 1982 she remarried, this time with the politician Tulio Hernández Gómez.

For her part, Sylvia Pasquel also divorced and remarried, with Micky Salas, and had her daughter Stephanie Salas, that she did not know her father because he died of a sudden heart attack when she was very young. For her part, Stephanie was also surrounded by gossip, especially after the birth of her daughter Michelle, fruit of a fleeting relationship with Luis Miguel.

Later, the ex of the ‘Sol de México’ got involved with the musician Pablo Valero and gave Michelle a half sister, Camila Valero.

Alejandra Guzman He also experienced some challenges in his personal life. In 1992 she became the mother of Frida sofia with her then boyfriend Pablo Moctezuma. Between 2002 and 2004 he was with Gerardo Gomez and there he lost a baby, which caused him deep depression and alcoholism.

The interpreter of ‘Eternally Beautiful’ also suffered from her cosmetic surgeries that left her on the brink of death. And currently, Frida Sofía is immersed in a lucha legal against his grandfather Enrique Guzmán for sexual abuse, with which he also brought to the table the abuse by the singer towards other members of the family.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.

acmg

The women of the Pinal dynasty They have experienced many love tragedies, deaths and other controversies that have led to the creation of a theory known as ‘The Curse of the Pinal’, and these are some of the tragedies that the family has faced.

Silvia Pinal, the matriarch of the family, was married four times. The first one was with Rafael Banquells, a man with whom she had her daughter Sylvia Pasquel. But, things between the businessman twice his age and the actress ended due to his infidelities.

Related news

After Banquells broke her heart, Silvia had a relationship again years later, but this time with Fernando Frade. There, one of the first scandals began among the Pinals, when the matriarch discovered that his daughter Sylvia had an affair with Frade.

Although at first Pasquel and Fernando left each other, later they met again and even had a daughter named Viridiana, who unfortunately passed away at two years of age and without knowing his grandmother, due to the estrangement that existed due to the love triangle.

For his part, Pinal married Gustavo Alatriste, the one who has assured that he was the love of his life. From this marriage was born Viridiana Alatriste, a young woman who started her acting career early but lost her life at age 19 in a car accident.

The third wedding of the actress was with Enrique Guzman, and years later he confessed that during this union he was a victim of domestic violence. Her children were born from her Alejandra and Luis Enrique. They separated in 1976 and in 1982 she remarried, this time with the politician Tulio Hernández Gómez.

For her part, Sylvia Pasquel also divorced and remarried, with Micky Salas, and had her daughter Stephanie Salas, that she did not know her father because he died of a sudden heart attack when she was very young. For her part, Stephanie was also surrounded by gossip, especially after the birth of her daughter Michelle, fruit of a fleeting relationship with Luis Miguel.

Later, the ex of the ‘Sol de México’ got involved with the musician Pablo Valero and gave Michelle a half sister, Camila Valero.

Alejandra Guzman He also experienced some challenges in his personal life. In 1992 she became the mother of Frida sofia with her then boyfriend Pablo Moctezuma. Between 2002 and 2004 he was with Gerardo Gomez and there he lost a baby, which caused him deep depression and alcoholism.

The interpreter of ‘Eternally Beautiful’ also suffered from her cosmetic surgeries that left her on the brink of death. And currently, Frida Sofía is immersed in a lucha legal against his grandfather Enrique Guzmán for sexual abuse, with which he also brought to the table the abuse by the singer towards other members of the family.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.

acmg