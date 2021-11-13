A girl who lost a bear from Teddy special thing she had had since she was adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage she thought he was gone forever when she forgot him along a path in the Park National Glacier year last.

His parents and family friends still clung to a ray of hope.

AP

Hope won

Thanks to a appeal in the networks social, the sharp eyes and the soft heart of a park rangers and the closure of a hiking trail due to grizzly bear activity on the same day a family friend visited the park, the teddy bear is back in the arms of Naomi Pascal, 6, in Jackson, Wyoming.

Return of the Bear, which has earned 12,000 likes on the Facebook of the Park National GlacierIt’s a beautiful story that resonates, said Ben Pascal, Naomi’s father and senior pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Jackson Hole, a popular ski town south of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

“It was just a story of hope and goodness and people just working together,” Pascal said. “It touched people’s hearts. It gave them hope. It made them feel that there is something good in the world, that I believe there is.”

Teddy It was the first gift that Ben and Addie Pascal Naomi was sent before she was adopted in 2016. She took Teddy with her on family trips to Ethiopia, Rwanda, Croatia and Greece.

When Pascal took his children to Mountain In October 2020, Teddy was once again up for adventure. While Pascal and a friend of his were hiking in Glacier National Park, family friend Terri Hayden watched the children. They were almost back at Hayden’s house in Bigfork that night when they realized they didn’t have Teddy.

It wasn’t long before the ranger Tom Mazzarisi, a glacier specialist, saw the teddy bear, soaked and sitting in the snowmelt near the Hidden Lake Trail while he and two others were doing end-of-season work.

“Generally, items that are not worth much money are thrown away,” Mazzarisi said. He did not know that the stuffed animal had been reported missing, but for some reason he was unable to throw it away.

Teddy “hibernated” at Mazzarisi’s cabin on St. Mary’s and when Mazzarisi returned to work in April “immediately put him on the dash of my patrol truck.”

Until they found the bear in the small front of Mazzarisi and their owner met the bear again.

