

Spokespersons for CVSHealth and Walgreen said they do not agree with the verdict and will appeal.

Photo: Tim Boyle / .

Three large pharmacy chains found liable for recklessly distributing massive amounts of pain relievers in two Ohio countiesa federal jury said Tuesday in a verdict that could motivate other US cities and counties to hold pharmacies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis.

Ohio counties blamed pharmacies operated by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart for failing to stop the plethora of pills that caused hundreds of overdose deaths in the past two decades and cost each of the two counties about $ 1 billion. of dollars.

Lake and Trumbull counties were able to convince the jury that pharmacies played a predominant role in creating a public problem for the way they distributed pain relievers in communities.

Lawyers for the three big pharmacy chains said they had policies to stop the flow of pills when their pharmacists had concerns.

They also said that it was doctors who controlled how many pills were prescribed for legitimate medical needs..

“As the plaintiffs’ own experts testified, many factors have contributed to the problem of opioid abuse, and solving this problem will require the participation of all stakeholders in our health care system and all members of our community,” he said. CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, according to CNBC.

On the other hand, Walgreen spokesman Fraser Engerman said: “As we have said throughout this process, we never manufacture or market opioids or distribute them to the ‘pill mills’ and Internet pharmacies that fueled this crisis.”

A ‘pill mill’ is an illegal facility that resembles a normal clinic, but regularly prescribes pain relievers without sufficient medical history, physical examination, diagnosis, medical monitoring, or documentation.

Attorney Mark Lanier, who represented the counties in the lawsuit, said during the trial that the pharmacies were trying to blame everyone but themselves..

In Trumbull County alone, approximately 80 million prescription pain relievers were dispensed between 2012 and 2016, equivalent to 400 pain relievers per resident.

In Lake County, about 61 million pills were distributed during that same period.

Pharmacies were accused of not hiring enough pharmacists and technicians and of failing to train them to prevent them from prescribing too many pillsIn addition, they did not implement systems that could signal orders for excessive pills.

