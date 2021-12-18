It is no secret to anyone that drug trafficking and its leaders have always managed to continue with the business despite the fact that the ways in which they operate have already been discovered.

Whether by air, sea or land, drug lords from Pablo Escobar to “El Chapo” Guzmán devised their own methods to transport drugs from one place to another without the authorities’ sight.

Related news

However, many of them have passed on the legacy of their business to other hands, who have had to devise new ways to continue transportation.

But now, a new way of doing it has come out, and as strange as it may seem, they have begun to do it through digital means, and it is a channel that is accessible to everyone: social networks.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was able to identify a nexus between social media and some Mexican cartels, who have turned to digital platforms to traffic substances.

It is a problem that can reach minors. Photo: Pixabay

Drug trafficking in social networks

Some of the social networks that have been used for this channel are Facebook, TikTok and YouTube for the fentanyl trafficking, since they have even used emojis to promote narcotics and substances harmful to health.

The announcement was made by the administrator of the DEA, Anne Milgram, who presented the conclusions of an investigation that they have followed a few days ago, on September 29 and December 14.

The results suggest that some criminals traffic fentanyl mixed with drugs such as pills, which they offer through a marketplace on social networks.

It should be noted that in the 32 cases studied, some users acquired drugs on social networks, on platform profiles such as Snapchat, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, TikTok and even YouTube.

Traffic is now on social media. Photo: Pixabay

Each of these profiles are linked to different Mexican cartels, they buy supposed drugs, and in total, 76 people acquired these adulterated drugs.

In DEA reports, drug traffickers have used counterfeit pills to traffic huge amounts of the fentanyl they produce.

However, within the substances that have also been distributed, some others have already been identified, such as: Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall and Xanax.

These are highly dangerous substances. Photo: Pixabay

Modus operandi

It is worth mentioning that at least four out of every 10 fake pills contain up to two milligrams of fentanyl, an amount that is considered a deadly dose for those who consume it.

And it is that the US government reports pointed out that a person dies every nine minutes as a result of the abuse of a prohibited substance, so they recommend buying drugs prescribed by a professional.

For this reason, the DEA decided to start a program called “One Pill Can Kill” (a pill can kill you), where they seek to stop the purchase, sale and consumption of drugs through the Internet.

It is worth mentioning that the US administration also shared the list of emojis that cartels use to traffic and identify these pills containing fentanyl.

The authorities have already spoken to set off the alarms. Photo: Pixabay

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE