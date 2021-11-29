

From kitchen appliances to mattresses, you can find on sale this Cyber ​​Monday.

The sale days continue on this Cyber ​​Monday, and below we share the best discounts that you can find in three of the largest stores in the country.

Walmart

–Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm

From $ 326.61 to $ 212.30

One of the highest-rated smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch Series 3 is ideal for people who want a workout assistant – it tracks everything from high-intensity exercise to cycling to running, has stress management features, and is rugged. to the water up to 50 meters for swimming exercises.

–Google Nest Hub

From $ 99.98 to $ 49.98.

The Nest is basically a command center for your home: lock the doors, call the family for dinner through your own Nest speakers, set the alarm, and you can see who’s at your door and even adjust the thermostat, everything from this little device.

Target

–KitchenAid 5-Quart Professional Blender

From $ 429.99 to $ 294.11.

A stand mixer that will save you a lot of time and energy in the kitchen. This KitchenAid model is extremely efficient, powerful and versatile, and now you can get it with a $ 200 discount.

–Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Package

From $ 129.99 to $ 59.99

The Instant Pot is perfect for those looking for a quick and easy way to prepare meals. Whether you’re pressure cooking, simmering, steaming, or making rice, just press the corresponding button and that’s it.

Amazon

–LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

From $ 29.95 to $ 12.99

Perfect for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, this LifeStraw replacement filter can provide 4,000 liters of clean drinking water.

–Casper Sleep Element mattress

From $ 395 to $ 316.

These mattresses are famous for coming in a box. Casper is one of the best and best known among quality mattresses, and right now you can save when you buy it. Its foam material provides support that adapts to your body thanks to a top layer of memory foam and prevents overheating with AirScape technology. Due to this technology it is included in Cyber ​​Monday.

