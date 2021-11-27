Target announced the offers from your two-day cyber event, which begins Sunday, November 28 and continues through Monday, November 29.

Cyber ​​Monday includes discounts on seasonal items, such as furniture, televisions, video games, hearing aids, Apple products, clothing and beauty, among others. Customers can get many of the cyber deals the same day they purchase them using Target’s contactless, membership-free delivery and pick-up options.

“We know that value and an easy experience are paramount for our customers when shopping for the holidays and when preparing for all the meetings of the season, and we continue to see growth

amazing in both our digital business and same-day delivery services, ”said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief digital officer of marketing and digital services at Target.

With cyber deals and the Holiday Best in December, Target is looking to address consumer needs this holiday season, Sylvester added.

The cyber offers from November 28-29 They will be available on Target.com and in the Target app and include:

– Up to 25% discount on TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more

– Apple deals with savings of up to $ 60 on Apple Watch and AirPods

– Up to 60% discount on video games for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation

– Up to 50% discount on headphones from Bose, Beats and others

– Up to 50% off some home furnishing

– Up to 40% discount on some items for bath and bedding

– 30% discount on some accessories and clothing

Cyber ​​offers available for Monday:

– 25% discount on some beauty and cosmetic products

– 25% discount on some vitamins and nutritional products, vaporizers and humidifiers, and essential oils and diffusers

– Additional 15% discount on small appliances

Target noted that the entire week’s Holiday Best deals will continue in stores and on Target.com throughout December.

The Holiday Best offers from November 28 to December 4 include:

– Up to 50% discount on headphones

– Up to 25% discount on televisions

– Up to 50% discount on smart home devices

– Up to 30% discount on some kitchen items

– Up to 35% discount on vacuum cleaners

– Up to 40% of discount on some christmas trees

– Savings of 5% on the purchase of $ 20 in books

