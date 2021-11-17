During the Cyber offers, more than 1000 games for Nintendo switch they will have discounts of up to 75%. These Nintendo eShop sales will begin on Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 PM PST, and will be active until Thursday, November 30 at 11:59 PM.
Defend the Hyrule 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, on offer for the first time. Those interested in improving their virtual skate skills can jump into the world of Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2. In New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, anyone can run and jump through more than 160 levels of 2D platforms with the more classic Super Mario style.
Up to four players can explore the endless ways to interact with the vast world of Rivellon in Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. Those with command skills can direct different Pikmin to collect items and food in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and Tetris® Effect: Connected offers a brain teaser while displaying a feast for the senses. There is a wide variety of titles on offer for any type of player.
Here are some of the featured offers. Go to the Nintendo eShop or the Cyber Deals website to see all discounted titles once the sale period begins.
Qualification
Editor
Discount
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm
Nintendo
33%
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Nintendo
33%
Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2
Activision
Four. Five%
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
Larian studios
30%
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Nintendo
33%
Tetris® Effect: Connected
Enhance
33%
Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time
Activision
40%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
CD PROJEKT
fifty%
Hotline Miami Collection
Return Digital
fifty%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
iam8bit
40%
Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition
ParadoxInteractive
75%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate
SEGA
25%
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition
Square enix
fifty%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
WB Games
55%
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
Yacht Club Games
30%
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition
Electronic arts
30%
The Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals begin on Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. PDT and will be active until Thursday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. Over 1000 games for Nintendo Switch will be discounted up to 75%, including games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2, among many others.