During the Cyber ​​offers, more than 1000 games for Nintendo switch they will have discounts of up to 75%. These Nintendo eShop sales will begin on Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 PM PST, and will be active until Thursday, November 30 at 11:59 PM.

Defend the Hyrule 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, on offer for the first time. Those interested in improving their virtual skate skills can jump into the world of Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2. In New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, anyone can run and jump through more than 160 levels of 2D platforms with the more classic Super Mario style.

Up to four players can explore the endless ways to interact with the vast world of Rivellon in Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. Those with command skills can direct different Pikmin to collect items and food in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and Tetris® Effect: Connected offers a brain teaser while displaying a feast for the senses. There is a wide variety of titles on offer for any type of player.

Here are some of the featured offers. Go to the Nintendo eShop or the Cyber ​​Deals website to see all discounted titles once the sale period begins.

Qualification

Editor

Discount

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm

Nintendo

33%

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Nintendo

33%

Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2

Activision

Four. Five%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Larian studios

30%

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Nintendo

33%

Tetris® Effect: Connected

Enhance

33%

Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time

Activision

40%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD PROJEKT

fifty%

Hotline Miami Collection

Return Digital

fifty%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

iam8bit

40%

Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition

ParadoxInteractive

75%

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

SEGA

25%

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition

Square enix

fifty%

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

WB Games

55%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Yacht Club Games

30%

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition

Electronic arts

30%

