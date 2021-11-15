BELLATOR MMA 271 Prelims

BELLATOR MMA Women’s World Featherweight Champion, Cris Cyborg successfully defended her title for the third time. Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) appearing in her 16th career world championship fight, knocked out # 7. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) in the very first-round.

Cyborg-Kavanagh was the main event of BELLATOR 271, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Friday.

Cris Cyborg post fight press conference

Cyborg, at age 36, continues to evolve as a Mixed Martial Artist. Since signing with BELLATOR MMA in Jan. 2020, Cyborg became the only fighter in history to win a world championship for four major organizations – the UFC, Strike Force, Invicta, and now BELLATOR MMA.

Cyborg wasn’t at all threatened by Kavanagh, former five-time national amateur champion in her native Ireland. Cyborg easily bullied Kavanagh against the cage; landing knees and right-hands accurately. Cyborg, looking to walk Kavanagh down and a booming right-hand, did just that.

Cyborg feinted with her left to land a punishing right-cross that quickly dropped Kavanagh on her back. Cyborg, as merciless, as vicious as ever, slammed a series of hammer-fits down upon Kavanagh’s face to finish the fight at 1:32 seconds of round one.

Cyborg’s legendary career and remarkable longevity continues to expand, as she appears to be as sharp as she’s ever been. Cyborg’s striking, takedowns, and improved ground game gives people the perception that she’s truly unstoppable.

Cyborg has benefitted greatly from the lofty matchmaking of Scott Coker’s BELLATOR MMA promotion. Coker simply doesn’t have the quality of opponents that can really challenge Cyborg, as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) didn’t have the contenders to seriously compete with Kayla Harrison throughout their million-dollar tournament.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, recently won her second PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship tournament in October. Harrison, a two-time grand prize winner of the PFL’s $ 1 million-dollar, round-robin, elimination tournament, is unbeaten at 12-0, 10 finishes (6 in the first-round).

Harrison is a judo-style, Olympic athlete. Harrison can wrestle, strike well, and has solid ground-game submissions. Harrison would clearly be the most dangerous opponent Cyborg has fought in several years. Clearly, to Cyborg vs. Harrison encounter would draw the MMA masses because, it’s a must-see attraction.

At 31, Harrison, who is currently a free agent, was present at ringside during Cyborg’s fight on Friday. There appears to be mutual interest in a fight between Cyborg and Harrison. Scott Coker appears to be interested in at least having a conversation with Harrison on the prospect of joining BELLATOR MMA.

The longer Harrison and Cyborg doesn’t cross paths, they’re simply going to keep destroying the limited competition they’re fighting.

Vassell pummels Fortune

In an intriguing heavyweight contest between two top-10 contenders, # 6. Linton Vassell (22-8) pulled off the biggest victory of his career following a split-decision win against # 5. Tyrell Fortune (11-2) in the co-featured bout.

Vassell, winner of his previous two fights, contemplated retirement following three consecutive defeats to Ryan Bader, Phil Davis, and Valentin Moldavsky (2017-19). However, Vassell, a former light-heavyweight contender, rejuvenated his career after moving up to heavyweight. Vassell carried his momentum from previous fights against a fighter that was inching closer toward a title fight.

Fortune, riding a four-fight unbeaten streak, started fast behind an aggressive attack. Vassell remained calm, ducked a lot of punches thrown at him to dominate Fortune for the majority of the first-round. Vassell Used his technical skills to thwart Fortune’s aggressiveness by throwing knees, engaging in a clinch, and scoring a takedown. Vassell controlled Fortune on the mat to the point he couldn’t move. Vassell was punishing Fortune with strikes on the ground. Vassell was hitting Fortune in the face, on the side of his head, and was trying to choke Fortune out.

Heading into round two, Fortune knew he was behind and needed to swing the momentum of the fight. Fortune did just that, as he rocked Vassell with a barrage of wild punches, knees, and threw Vassell down on the mat. Vassell quickly returned to hit feet.

Fortune had a lot of momentum going in round two, until Vassell landed a knee that resulted to a low-blow. Fortune took his time to recover, as per the referee. Fortune found himself pressed against the cage and taken down in the final minute of round two. Vassell performed a leg sweep, side control, full mount, ground-and-pound, and hammer-fists. I have nearly choked Fortune out again, but time expired.

Vassell regained control of the fight in toward the end of round two, but Fortune rallied in round three. However, a knee to the groin from Fortune killed his momentum. Vassell recovered quickly before shutting down Fortune, who aggressive at the start of a round, but faded badly once again. Vassell landed elbows, punches, and nearly choked Fortune out to finish the fight.

The judges had it: 29-28 (Fortune), 29-28 (Vassell), and 29-28 (Vassell).

In other bouts: 145 lbs .: Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzales – Pico via unanimous decision

145 lbs .: Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson – Blencowe via unanimous decision

265 lbs .: Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland – Mowry via first round submission

125 lbs .: Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez – Ellen via split decision

170 lbs .: Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest – Faraldo via first round knockout

125 lbs .: Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner – Loureda via split decision

170 lbs .: Ethan Hughes vs. Mahmoud Sebie – Hughes via third round TKO

265 lbs .: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese – Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision