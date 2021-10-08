Cynthia Lummis, a Republican Senator from Wyoming and a fervent cryptocurrency supporter, bought Bitcoin for between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000.

Specifically, according to a document presented on Thursday, Cynthia Lummis made her last purchase on August 16. All this, according to a periodic report of transactions.

It is important to note that Cynthia Lummis has encouraged people to buy and keep Bitcoin in their wallet: «Buy and save Bitcoin for retirement».

“I would like to see cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, become part of a diversified asset allocation that is used in retirement funds. And other opportunities for people to save for the future.

Cynthia Lummis Reveals Bitcoin Purchase

To remember, since 2013 Lummis has been buying Bitcoins. Currently, according to CNBC, he made his purchase on August 16 through the River Financial platform.

In fact, the purchase was disclosed outside of the 45-day reporting deadline. A spokesperson for Lummis’s office told CNBC that the delay in disclosure was due to “a filing error.”

“Once we found out, we worked with the ethics committee to fix it. It was an honest mistake and the problem has been solved without penalty. “

Ultimately, Lummis’s Bitcoin disclosure has come under scrutiny before. In April this year, it filed its annual financial disclosure form with the Senate, but it did not include Bitcoin. A week later, Lummis filed an amended disclosure revealing that he owned Bitcoins worth between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000.

The Stop Trading on the Knowledge of Congress Act (STOCK)

By the way, under the STOCK Act of June 15, 2012, senators with incomes over $ 119,554 are required to disclose certain financial transactions.

Part of them, means that they must report any purchase, sale or exchange of stocks, bonds, commodity futures. And other values ​​in transactions over $ 1,000

A little bit of Cynthia Lummis

The 67-year-old biologist with a Juris Doctorate served as a member of the United States House of Representatives between January 3, 2009 and January 3, 2017. And before that, for eight years, she was the 27th Treasurer from Wyoming.

In fact, Cynthia Lummis, on November 3, won the race for the United States Senate in Wyoming.

As a fun fact, one of Wyoming’s nicknames is “the Equality State.” Because, according to Cynthia Lummis, it was the first state to continually grant women the right to vote.

How did Lummis first get into Bitcoin?

Sure enough, Lummis’s entry into the crypto market came about eight years ago for $ 330 per token. Basically thanks to his son-in-law, Will Core, who runs Unchained Capital Unchained, a Blockchain financial services company.

“It was during my time in Congress that I first learned about Bitcoin. In this way, I was surprised by how innovative Bitcoin is.

By the way, Lummis explained in a tweet why she is excited about Bitcoin: “I want solid money that protects the value of time, sweat and effort of every American worker. That is why I am excited about Bitcoin.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Winston Churchill: «The politician must be able to predict what will happen tomorrow, next month and next year. And to explain later why it has not happened.

