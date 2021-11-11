Cynthia Rodríguez after leaving VLA, imposes herself with a nude dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez wore an imposing silhouette when she appeared in a nude colored maxi dress at the Radio Awards gala.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, appeared in a nude color maxi dress that fully adjusted to her silhouette, the “Coahuilense” shared the best moments she lived on the night of last Wednesday, November 10, during the “Radio Awards“.

Cynthia Rodríguez after leaving VLA, imposes herself with a nude dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

Cynthia Rodriguez, has distinguished itself within the program of Come the joy as one of the “best dressed” of the week, so in the middle of this ceremony would not be the exception, this, after the presenter will appear with a design that showed a little skin and further stylized her envied silhouette.

Radio Awards Night @aztecauno. Love my dress from @victoryjesse, Stilyst: @George_ Figueroa, Makeup: @beredelarosamakeup, Hairstyle: @vaniama Makeup, reads Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz’s publication that includes two photographs.

The prominent social media celebrity shared with her 3.4 million users on Instagram, images and videos in which she shows off her enviable look, the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend caused quite a stir.

The design made with a thin fabric that covered part of her torso with rhinestone details and gold ornaments that were intertwined in the upper part of her silhouette.

Immediately, the “Rump princess“, who interprets the song” If you are not with me “, received various comments and praise for its indisputable beauty that day by day captivates a larger audience and users on social networks.

Hermosaaa friend, always woww, How always !, You are a Goddess, God, Step on my face, Impressively Beautiful !!!, Lindaaa, Woman, how is it possible that you are so beautiful ?, 27 seconds ago UwU say hello to me? Ahhh how beautiful you are, it reads in comments dedicated to the television actress.

The collaborator of series novels and programs on Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno, in productions such as “A whole show“,” Educating Nina “,” Woman bought “,” A Corazón Abierto “, among others, accumulated a total of 83,952 likes.

After the controversy that arose after the absence of the “former student of the Academy“in the morning, produced by Dio Lluberes, this, after Rodríguez Ruiz, along with some of his colleagues such as El Capi Pérez, and Laura Gi, collaborate in the ceremony of” Los Premios de la Radio “.

It was in recent days when “Cyn“appears in one of the capsules in which he urges the public not to miss the great moment that took place the night of November 10 through @canalestrellatv and @aztecauno” It’s going to get good! ” from the official Instagram account of the awards.