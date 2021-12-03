Cynthia Rodríguez, a light blue mermaid in a tight dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez made a riot of curves and looked like a mermaid with a tight dress in sky blue that left her marked silhouette visible and dazzled everyone.

The “singer“, Cynthia Rodríguez, wore one of the haute couture designs from a prestigious fashion house and managed to captivate everyone with her marked silhouette.

The “TV actress“, who has shone on the small screen with novels such as” Educating Nina “,” Woman bought “and” A Corazón Abierto “, shared with his followers an instantaneous in which he looks imposing and with a silhouette sculpture and to which his 3 , 4 million subscribers were quick to react.

Colors that give you life What color is it? Thanks for my dress @israel_garrido_moda, commented the “Coahuilense”, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz.

Cynthia Rodríguez, a light blue mermaid in a tight dress. Photo: Instagram Capture.

This time the famous “academic“37 years old, born on May 8, not only has she stood out on TV and driving, she wore a design from another fashion house of which she has become an ambassador in addition to the talented” Victor & Jesse. “

A cut in the heart at the height of the chest highlighted with a silver strip of diamonds stand out in the tight garment of the “television host”, who marked the area of ​​her waist with a thin thread to match the garment.

The member of the production of “Happiness come!“, she complemented her elegant outfit with some silver-colored maxi earrings which come off along with her long and extremely smooth mane.

“ILY, You were missed this day but tomorrow uff, Beautiful, We love you very much, Hello Cynoficial, good night my love, how beautiful you are, I like you very much, you are beautiful, Happy night precious my love I love you Cynoficial many I love you Cyonficial, Sky blue, My Cintya, as always looking so beautiful, I love you cute little doll, I LOVE you heart, My spectacular princess, The color … well I know it as cyan, It’s like blue but at the same time light blue and half turquoise haha, gorgeous.

It was the messages that overwhelmed the accused “Grupera Princess“, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, who always seeks to inspire her loyal fans in one way or another and show her great beauty.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend It would cause quite a stir so in the end the publication shared 17 hours ago, accumulated a total of 46,709 likes.

The Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno collaborator is one of the members of the morning’s production team and who also directs the contest “I want to sing!”, Together with Sergio Sepúlveda.

The “mexican youtuber“Whoever has distinguished himself by maintaining a slim figure based on exercise and the occasional” aesthetic procedure “, as revealed in past interviews, left a good impression.