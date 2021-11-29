Cynthia Rodríguez kicks off the week with a luxurious marble dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappeared in a new Instagram video in which she wore a very flirty marble-style dress in brown.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez wears a brown print dress and joins a new fashion trend, this, after reappearing from a video on her account Instagram.

Cynthia Rodriguez shared a new story on Instagram this Monday and with a tight heart-shaped outfit at the height of the chest, the “exacademic“starts the week with all the energy.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, He took the opportunity to greet his loyal followers on Instagram where until today he already has 3.4 million fans who are faithful in his footsteps.

Good morning, starting week Let’s go!

Cynthia Rodríguez starts the week with a luxurious marble dress. Photo: Instagram capture

The most beautiful “Former La Academia participant“Whoever emerged from past contests such as” Desafío de Estrellas 2 y 3 “,” starts the week “with great enthusiasm and the charisma that has characterized it and has made it one of the favorites of the broadcast.

The colleague of “El Capi” Pérez and Laura Gii, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has been distinguished as one of the “best dressed” by wearing haute couture designs from Mexican fashion houses, particularly “Victor & Jesse”, among others, she wore a cute casual look but without neglecting her love of fashion.

A very trendy dress with puffy sleeves and mostly printed with a marble-like style that has come to dominate on the catwalks.

The “mexican youtuber“who also has a stylized silhouette wore it to perfection while she appears seated shortly after starting her work on the morning TV Azteca in which she has collaborated for several years.

The ex-driver of “A whole show“She complemented her arrangement with a make-up of beige and terracotta tones on her lips, which mainly highlighted her beauty, added to her beautiful brown hair and marked by curls at the ends.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me“, who also acted in novels and series such as” Educando a Nina “,” Mujer Comprada “or” A corazón Abierto “, has led various advertising campaigns collaborating with various Mexican clothing lines, which has generated great popularity.