Cynthia Rodríguez, adjusted haute couture dress to her figure | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, became a dream come true not only for her image team but also for her followers when she reappeared in a new postcard.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, once again adjusts the design of a haute couture dress in blue to her marked silhouette causing a madness in the rain of comments that reached the Instagram account of the “Coahuilense”.

The “mexican youtuber“and popularized on Instagram, Cynthia Rodriguez, quickly became the target of comments from its 3.4 million subscribers.

Getting dressed every day is a dream come true, said the Tv Azteca member, followed by a blue heart emoji.

Cynthia Rodríguez, adjusted haute couture dress to her figure. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “exacademic“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, has become one of the favorite muses of the @victoryjesse fashion house, whom she did not stop thanking in the message that accompanied the publication.

Thank you for so much love in each dress @victoryjesse, followed by credits to the rest of your team: Stylist: @george_figueroa, Makeup: @dormaka, Hair: @vaniama Makeup, read in the comments.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, 37, is captured from an outside where props are seen in the background, the interpreter of “If you are not with me“, would share one of the moments with his followers shortly before going to the stage of Venga la Alegría, a program in which he has participated for several years.

The host of “¡I want to sing! “, she wore her long flowing hair marked by waves that fell just above the tight blue design, which covered her from the neck with an application of silver diamonds that surrounded her neck and a large opening that crossed the front of her figure.

“A barbie came out of the box”

On this occasion, Cynthia Rodríguez’s flirty long dress did not show excess skin as some of the other designs she has worn have allowed, but that did not prevent her from receiving a shower of compliments on her postcard, which accumulated 58. 334 Me like and loving reactions.

A barbie came out of the box, I repeat, A barbie came out of the box, Hey, it’s not to offend or anything, but you should be careful when you publish a photo because you are making people fall in love without measure, How beautiful, Beautiful, Fabulous, Nice, I am 100% in love with you, read in the comments.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“It shows once again why it has been distinguished as one of the” Best Dressed “and it is that week after week, the actress of Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno has fallen in love with everyone with her beauty and charisma,

Even his followers have expressed the occasional comment of envy towards Carlos Rivera, and it is that the “model” of 1.71, who collaborated in various projects of the “Casa del Ajusco”, among which include “La Academia” and “Desafío de Stars “, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, has gained great popularity.