Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera show their house at Christmas | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos rivera would show their love nest for the first time, recent photos shared by the couple at Christmas left no doubt to the fans who belong to the house shared by the acclaimed celebrity couple.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez and the interpreter of “Let ours stay ours“They would move into their own home since 2020, strong rumors ran since then and even Ventaneando’s cameras caught them in a furniture store, ensuring,” they were looking for furniture for their new home. “

Recently, Cynthia Rodriguez, and Carlos Rivera appeared in some postcards from their respective social media accounts in which they appear next to a large Christmas tree in the background something in which they both agreed.

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera show their house at Christmas. Photo: Instagram Capture

The host of “Come the joy“He would have shared a snapshot a few days ago from his official account to his 3.4 million subscribers in which he appears in a black dress while modeling with the large Christmas tree in the background.

The “mexican youtuber“, Cynthia Rodríguez, was happy and wasting a big smile while wearing a black dress with which she marked her waist with a belt with a bow at the front.

Behind the postcard, there are several gift bags at the foot of the tree, as well as a large black piano on one side of the photographs that denoted it “Rump princess“showed his loyal fans.

For his part, Carlos Rivera, modeled before the camera with the same background, the Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend He appears with a big smile and also took the opportunity to send a message to his fans on the occasion of Christmas.

Curiously, although the couple appeared in a very similar photograph, they do not appear together, although this is no longer so rare for the followers of both, they always maintain the hope that the singers appear closer in their posts.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that a corner of what would be the home of the famous has been appreciated, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez has been captured in other spaces that apparently fulfill a double function as an entertainment room.

The actress of novels and series such as “Educating Nina“,” Open heart “and” Woman bought “, she is a faithful assiduous to the exercise so she has shown her perseverance even on weekends.

The “mexican youtuber“, he trains from a large room in which you can see a television in the background and a series of devices to exercise, which would indicate could be one of the spaces that he shares with the native of Tláxcala with whom he has had a relationship since 2015.