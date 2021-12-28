Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva in black, model in photos | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva, starred in a photo session in which they captivated the camera with tight black dresses, the acclaimed colleagues from Come the joy they would make their fans enjoy a lot.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, wore a flirty dress totally in black that exposed her legs and a halter neck that covered her upper area and left her arms exposed, her partner Kristal Silva opted for the same color with a different design but that of in the same way he gave a sample of his charms.

Like a well-matched duo, the colleagues and friends from the morning broadcast shared smiles as the cameras prepared to capture them at their best.

The Mexican actress, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who will appear in productions such as “Educando a Nina”, “Mujer bought” and “A corazón Abierto”, is seated with her colleague, on a white base with a background of the same light color.

Cynthia Rodriguez, He is one of the most loved Instagram celebrities and little by little he has been increasing his number of followers on the platform with 3.5 million until today.

The Denominated “Rump princess“, title that was awarded to him after his time at” The Academy “showed that he enjoyed these moments a lot since apparently there is great chemistry with his production partner.

Meanwhile, Yuselmi Kristal Silva Dávila, better known as Kristal Silva, host, model and former beauty queen, did not stop smiling as she seemed to exchange some jokes with the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend.

Both unfolded as they normally do through the broadcast of “Venga la Alegría”, in which both always take advantage of the moments in which they can coincide in the sections of the magazine program, so that with this they could be captured from the most natural way.

It is not the first time that the “mexican youtuber“, stars in some moments with the native of Tamaulipas, in recent days, the famous 37-year-old, born on May 8, 1984, Cynthia Rodríguez showed a photo in which they opted for fairy costumes.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me”, Cynthia Rodríguez, wore a suit in delicate purple and pink tones with a white tulle skirt, as well as wings giving a greater realism to her costume, while the participant of “Survivor México” , chose the same design but in blue.

The star host of the reality show “¡Quiero Cantar!”, Rodríguez Ruiz, specified through a publication that both were celebrating Kristal’s birthday, to whom she also dedicated a beautiful message for her life anniversary.