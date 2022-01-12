Cynthia Rodríguez covers herself with flowers in a photo for Instagram | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, appeared in a new photograph in which she appears wrapped with a garland of flowers, the beautiful “television host“, starred in an extremely special moment.

The “singer“, Cynthia Rodríguez, surprised her 3.5 million subscribers on Instagram by showing herself in a series of snapshots surrounded by a guide of roses that mostly enveloped her.

Cynthia Rodriguez, who was born on May 8, 1984, shared with his loyal fans a new collaboration, which the famous 37-year-old celebrated from her official account, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“Say hello to the next season !:” I am a Cklass star. “

“Welcome to the new Spring Summer Collection of @cklassoficial. What pride to be part of such a wonderful and professional team, and yes, they are the best catalogs in Mexico. I always wanted to say it: I am Cynthia Rodríguez and I am a Cklass star”, it reads in the description that accompanies the snapshot of the colleague from Tv Azteca.

Cynthia Rodríguez covers herself with flowers in a photo for Instagram. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “host of Venga la Alegría“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, was invited again to be part of the next collection of the Mexican catalog sales brand, the” exacadémica “added some credits to the publication.

Deyanira Ruiz, did not fail to mention the great team of stylists who contributed to its beautification for one of these covers, the “TV actress“He gave credits to @urielsantana for the photography, @delarosamakeup, for his makeup and @jorgebeltranhair, he mentioned it.

With titles like “Educating Nina”, “Woman bought” or “A Corazón Abierto”, Cynthia Rodriguez, ventured into acting on television and now collaborates with Kristal Silva in Venga la Alegría, as well as other conductors.

So pretty and I love working with you, commented the close colleague of the “Coahuilense”, while Tania Rincón wrote: “Divine”.

The reactions of his followers did not wait in the photo shared 20 hours ago on the @cynoficial account, the so-called “Princess grupera” accumulated 47,964 likes and several messages.

“I saw it completely and it is one of my favorite sessions!”, “Wow wow my duck would say to my Cyn always beautiful at all times”, “Beautiful bouquet of flowers and spring beauty”, “Wuuuaaaaauu spring was early”, “My love beautiful you are truly a PARADISE on earth “,” My goddess Cyn “,” Reinaaaa “,” I love you Cyn you are spectacular “,” Eyyy how divine I love you “.

The also interpreter of “If you are not with me”, one of the main themes of the past melodrama “Amor en custodia”, recently resumed all her activities after an idyllic vacation, of which it is presumed, she would enjoy with her partner, the famous Mexican singer.

The “mexican youtuber“He would embark on a romantic getaway to Tulum with the interpreter of” Other Lives “, both shared the same photos with the most beautiful views of the heavenly place, although his followers were left wanting to appear together in photos.

It is expected that the “model“, and the” theater actor “, soon share the news of the expectation of a baby, something that the same presenter confirmed, was within the plans of both for this 2022.