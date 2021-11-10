Cynthia Rodríguez Is she leaving Tv Azteca after collaborating for 16 years? | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez would leave Tv Azteca after 16 years of working with the Ajusco production company, the “Coahuila“He would join another television station. Would it be Televisa?

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, has unleashed a whole series of speculations after circulating the possibility that she no longer collaborates in the morning, this, after as seen in another recording, Collaborate for another production company!

The comments would immediately gain strength in the last days in which she was denounced “Grupera Princess“has not appeared in the broadcast. Will you follow in the footsteps of Carlos Rivera placeholder image on Televisa?

Cynthia Rodríguez Is she leaving Tv Azteca after collaborating for 16 years? Photo: Instagram Capture

The host of “I want to sing!“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, would generate so many doubts that they would lead us to think about the possibility of having the doors opened to her at the San Ángel house. Was it for this reason?

The interpreter of songs like “If you are not with me“, he is in the rehearsals of the Radio Awards, so throughout the day he conducts live links with his companions.

So yes, as many already imagine, the famous of 37 years, was sent to cover the event although she did not do so for the TV Azteca signal.

The “Former La Academia participant“In 2005, who participated in Desafío de Estrellas 2 y 3 (2006-2009), works directly with the organizers and not with the Ajusco television station, which is why they do not make live links to the morning.

The “mexican youtuber“, who has 3.4 million subscribers on Instagram makes capsules on the social networks of the awards.

In one of them, the “model” and “TV actress“Born in Monclova, Coahuila, is featured in a video in which she invites you to see the gala, not only on TV Azteca but also promotes the television station:” Estrella TV “, the United States signal where they can be seen the transmissions.

Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, has become one of the most popular faces of the magazine program, in addition to being one of the favorites of social networks, which has increased her fame.

It was a photo that was shared recently in which the drivers of the broadcast appear where fans immediately noticed the absence of the “exacademic“and they immediately dropped messages in which they mentioned,” They missed seeing her on the magazine show. “

And Cyn ?, Where is @cynoficial ?, One more day missing Cyn, read in the messages.

In the snapshot they shared on the Instagram platform, Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz’s colleagues appear, the actress of series and novels such as “Educating Nina“,” Open heart “,” Purchased woman “and” All a show “, was absent along with Laura G, who along with” El Capi “, also attended the awards.