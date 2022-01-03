Cynthia Rodríguez from earthly paradise in a flirty blue look | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, one of the most beloved members of the morning broadcast of Tv Azteca, shared one of her first adventures of this 2022 in a couple of recent photos on Instagram “From paradise?”

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, appears in a couple of photos from the Instagram account in which she appears with an outfit knitted in royal blue.

A few days in paradise, we read in the description that accompanies the snapshots from the platform and to which he added a red heart emoji and the label of @ bahiabendita’s look.

Cynthia Rodríguez in earthly paradise with a flirty blue look. Photo: Instagram Capture

The charismatic presenter of “I want to sing!“, a contest sponsored by the Tv Azteca morning program, started with the right foot in 2022, this after appearing on a trip from what was called” a paradise “, from which a beautiful extension of green area can be seen.

The famous one, born on May 8 in Monclova, Coahuila, Cynthia Rodriguez, models from above where you can see the landscape as a whole in addition to her cute outfit made up of two pieces of top and skirt in royal blue crochet.

The “former student of La Academia”, Cynthia Rodríguez, appears in another photograph in which she appears from behind under a tunnel covered with green area.

The so-called “Rump princess“she made up her look with a small bag from a prestigious fashion brand, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, she was quickly the target of reactions from her followers, who to date already have 3.5 million subscribers on the platform.

Comments, emojis with hearts and faces accumulated a total of 171. 899 I like, in the publication of Rodríguez Ruiz, in which some of them, the hopes of the fans are appreciated, who are waiting for a next pregnancy of “Cyn“and Carlos Rivera.

“Beautiful beautiful night, heart, Valium, What a precious heavenly paradise, The baby went to cook, What a perfection of landscape the trees around are also beautiful, Beautiful enjoy with Carlos Rivera soon bby, I hope that little seed has already been planted for the baby , My precious love, my divine Cyn, How beautiful, WOW beautiful, God, you are very beautiful “.

It should be said that the actress of “Educating Nina“,” Woman bought “, and” Open heart “, has expressed in recent interviews the desire to soon become a mother together with the interpreter of” What is ours to stay with us “, which could materialize during this same year, 2022.