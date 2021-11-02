Cynthia Rodríguez in a white crossover top, wears a marked abdomen | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappears in a photograph in which she wears a white top and showing her marked abdomen, which would captivate her 3.4 million followers.

The singerCynthia Rodríguez is featured in a postcard she shared with her loyal fans, from Miami, the former student of La Academia captivated her followers by showing her silhouette in a white top that left her attributes visible.

With a white crossover blouse and voluminous long sleeves, Cynthia Rodriguez, took a capture in which he appears from a building in which he apparently is today on his trip to the city of “Miami”, wrote the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, followed by a heart emoji.

Cynthia Rodríguez “girlfriend of Carlos Rivera” falls in love from Miami. Photo: Instagram Capture

The beautiful driver of “Come the joy“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, shared a carousel of images from which it is possible to appreciate her defined silhouette in which she exposed her marked abdomen with a top and bell-cut jeans

It didn’t take long for her to be denounced “Grupera Princess“was the target of reactions and various comments in which they said they loved her style, beauty and attitude.

The photo carousel shared a day ago by the television actress, who will appear in productions such as “Woman bought”, “Educating Nina“and” A Corazón Abierto “, among other melodramas, amassed a total of 110. 763 I like it.

Great body, You are a beautiful queen and Miami did not need to confirm it, Cynthia is a Goddess, Miami confirmed it to me, I like your style, You are a beauty !!!, Ehhh beautiful, How divine, Beautiful, Bellaa.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez has distinguished herself for being one of the most acclaimed faces of the production where she collaborates, in addition to directing the section “I want to sing!” The famous 37-year-old, born in Monclova, Coahuila, has won the sympathy of many users on social networks.

It should be remembered that Rodríguez Ruiz ventured at some point as a “Mexican youtuber”, where she shared some beauty tips in addition to interviewing some figures, among them, Carlos Rivera, with whom rumors of a romance circulated, around 2015 and whoever it was. confirmed in 2016.

The relationship that until today the outstanding “Best Dressed” of the week and the interpreter of “What is ours stays ours” and that today has led them to share the same roof.