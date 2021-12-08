Cynthia Rodríguez in green Christmas, falls in love with Carlos Rivera | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared and wore a stunning green dress that adjusted to her silhouette like a second skin, the beauty of “academic“It did not go unnoticed not even by Carlos Rivera.

The Coahuila, Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared with a flirty green dress that maximized all her charms and that conquered even Carlos Rivera himself.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has been distinguished as one of the” best dressed “week after week since the start of the contest”I want to sing!“Today she left everyone more than in love with a maxi dress that highlighted all her beauty. Christmas suits her colleague from Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno.

Green Christmas, commented “Cyn” followed by a Christmas tree emoji, in addition to some credits regarding his style and the garment, which was stamped by @lapetiteboutiquecondesa is read in the message that accompanies the description.

Cynthia Rodríguez in green Christmas, falls in love with Carlos Rivera. Photo: Instagram Capture

Cynthia Rodriguez, was featured in the snapshot he shared 12 hours ago, and in which he accumulated 82 reactions and compliments. 882 I like it.

The Denominated “Grupera Princess“who has collaborated with various Mexican fashion brands and fashion houses, appeared in a tight dress with a semi-covered shoulder while on the other side, a cut in the heart left part of her neck and arm in view.

As if the imposing figure of Cynthia Rodríguez weren’t enough, the television actress from “Educating Nina“,” Open heart “and” Woman bought “, modeled with great bearing one of the most flattering garments.

The same that left her beautiful legs in view, one of them, which stood out through one of the openings on the sides of the elegant dark green dress of the famous 37-year-old.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, caused a stir in the comments from her 3.4 million subscribers, including her sentimental partner, the native of Tlaxcala.

Green I love you green, reads the comment of Carlos Rivera, one of the first who reacted to the postcard of his beautiful girlfriend and which he accompanied with a green heart emoji.

Likewise, the followers of the also “mexican youtuber“They showed their support and endorsement in the publication, with various messages.

Wow Wow Wow how beautiful! Someone explain Cyn’s great body to me !!! Je veux te manger !. Diooooos santoooo How beautiful! Mirror, mirror, who is the one with those pretty eyes? You are beautiful, my Cyn, Why are you very pretty, Very pretty, The most beautiful, How much beauty.