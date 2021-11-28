Cynthia Rodríguez, a work of art in a colorful outfit | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared on the internet wearing a very colorful suit in vibrant shades in which pink, black and touches of mustard made her look like a work of art.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, who has distinguished herself as one of the “best dressed“It was featured in a complete suit with a striking pattern which made it look worthy of an abstract painting.

I love sets that look so cute and are super comfortable. Look: @blisumoficial is read in the message that accompanies the description.

Cynthia Rodríguez, a work of art in a colorful outfit. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, who has become one of the favorites of the broadcast who every day leaves everyone impressed with some of his fashion proposals, reappeared dressed in a @blisumoficial suit, commented the own Cynthia Rodriguez.

The 37-year-old famous Born on May 8, 1984, she captivated in a set of colors that also highlighted her slim silhouette and small waist.

The presenter of “I want to sing!“Who is also distinguished by a spectacular silhouette that keeps a healthy lifestyle and a lot of exercise at bay, was again the sensation and the target of comments and reactions.

In the photo she shared a day ago, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, through her official Instagram account with 3.4 million subscribers, ended up accumulating 55,935 likes, in addition to several messages.

“Hello Cynthia, I really value the beauty of some women and you are one of them, you are beautiful heart, you are always radiant, I love your look, you still look very pretty, CHUUUULAAADAA !!!, If they are beautiful and apart from everything What you wear looks very good, May God take care of you, protect and bless you always and at all times, a beautiful doll, You are a beautiful diva and you are so perfect and your smile is beautiful and you are the best, a Cyn work of art “.

The actress of series and novels such as “Educando a Nina”, “A corazónierto”, “Mujer purchased”, among others, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, accompanied the look with various accessories, undoubtedly one of them was her smile.

The “exacadémica”, who maintains a relationship of several years with the Mexican interpreter, Carlos Rivera, appeared outside the set in which she collaborates in the Ajusco production house with an imposing personality.